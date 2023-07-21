Midlands Tech Team Receives Worldwide Award From Tech Giant

Public sector IT specialist Kingsfield has received worldwide recognition from tech giant Microsoft, as it's named the ‘Worldwide Surface Rising Star Partner of the Year’ (2023).

The international recognition comes after a record year of success. This follows a 231% increase in turnover, as well as several senior hires, Kingsfield have seen a significant up-tick in growth.

Kingsfield has received considerable recognition from the Microsoft Global Partners team and is officially the fastest growing partner in the UK, achieving the coveted ‘Microsoft Silver’ accreditation in record time, as well as over £1 million revenue in Microsoft sales in just five months.

Microsoft Silver status is awarded to companies offering the best Microsoft solutions to customers and demonstrating specialised ability and commitment to finding solutions to specific business needs. A business which has earned this level of accreditation is among the top Microsoft partners worldwide.

Kingsfield’s Microsoft Surface Business Manager, Matt Green, commented: “To receive an award from Microsoft on the international stage is quite the achievement for the team here at Kingsfield, and one we’re incredibly proud of. To receive this, alongside the Silver accreditation in record time, is testament to the hard work of our growing team and moves us closer to achieving Gold status with Microsoft.”

The worldwide award from Microsoft reinforces Kingsfield’s reputation as one of the country’s leading premium device resellers. This will support Kingsfield in continuing to provide public sector bodies, such as the NHS and BBC, with premium Microsoft Surface devices and services.

Matt added: “Organisations have confidence in us to deliver market-leading premium devices. By working closely with Kingsfield, they have found that they can provide the right devices to the right personas within their teams, which has helped their employees feel more valued.”

Lindsay Myers, General Manager of Commercial Solutions and Modern Go-To-Market for Microsoft, congratulated the team, saying: “Microsoft is proud to recognise our partners who have exemplified excellence in delivering Surface solutions over the last year. Just as Surface delivers the best of Microsoft, our partner award winners represent the best of Surface. They have demonstrated growth, innovation, and expertise in helping our customers modernize with Surface devices. We are delighted to award Kingsfield for their remarkable performance in FY23”.

The Northampton team continues to go from strength to strength, just recently securing a partnership with a government communications regulator, in one of Kingsfield’s biggest contracts to be awarded to the business to date.