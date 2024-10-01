Midlands Regeneration Project of the Year comes back to Northampton

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

We are thrilled to announce that the OEH Group’s Hawkins Factory, in the heart of Northampton has won the Regeneration Project of the Year award for the Midlands. This recognition is a testament to the passion, hard work, and dedication that went into breathing new life into one of the town’s most iconic historical buildings.

A Historic Landmark Brought Back to LifeThe Hawkins Factory, a Grade II listed building, stood as a symbol of Northampton’s industrial past for many decades. Restoring and repurposing such a historically significant structure posed unique challenges, but the goal was clear: to preserve its rich heritage while adapting it for modern use. Through careful planning and innovation, we retained key architectural features within each of the newly developed apartments. These preserved elements not only maintain the building’s character but also ensure that residents are connected to the history of the town, creating a perfect blend of old-world charm and contemporary living.

A Social, Economic, and Environmental RevivalBeyond preserving history, The Hawkins Factory project was designed to have a profound impact on the community. Economically, the regeneration brought new jobs to the area, boosted local businesses, and helped reinvigorate the town centre, turning it into a more vibrant and thriving hub. Socially, the project provided much-needed housing, offering modern living spaces in a building steeped in heritage. The restoration also included strong environmental initiatives, particularly focusing on recycling efforts, ensuring the project remained environmentally conscious throughout its development.

The Award: A Testament to Hard Work and VisionWinning the Regeneration Project of the Year award is an incredible honour for the entire team behind The Hawkins Factory restoration. “We are over the moon to win this award,” said the project’s leadership team. “It’s a reflection of the hard work and dedication we’ve put into restoring this building, preserving its history, and contributing to the regeneration of Northampton’s town centre.”

The award also fuels their drive to continue the mission of urban regeneration with even greater enthusiasm. “We plan to carry on with the same passion and commitment as we embark on future projects aimed at revitalizing local communities and bringing historic buildings back to life,” the team added.