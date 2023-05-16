Midlands contractor is building a brighter future with switch to solar power following £167,000 investment

Headquartered in Shirley, Solihull, SSG Contracts provides a range of commercial services, including construction, refurbishment, maintenance, facilities management, warehousing and logistics. The business serves customers across all sectors, including Amazon, Savills, and Jaguar Land Rover, domestically, as well as in Europe, America and the UAE.

The contractor purchased the Nene Business Centre in Wellingborough in December 2021 with the support of a £2.6m loan from Lloyds Bank, to provide office and warehousing space to its customers. Now, as part of sustainability focused upgrades to the building, SSG Contracts secured £167,000 of new funding and is installing a system of 292 solar panels on the roof, capable of producing 120 kilowatts of electricity each hour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The panels are the result of a Carbon Insight Report conducted for SSG Contracts by Lloyds Bank, which helped the business calculate its carbon footprint and identify where investment can have the most significant impact on reducing emissions.

Tom Fitzgerald (Managing Director, SSG Contracts), Paul Warrington (Relationship Director, Lloyds Bank), John Fitzgerald (Director, SSG Contracts) pictured in front of SSG Contracts's site in Northampton

The new solar panels are expected to save the business 24 tonnes of CO2 per year, and up to £38,500 in energy.

The new system will produce enough electricity throughout summer to meet the site’s full energy demand and generate enough surplus to return to the grid. The business eventually hopes to install batteries on-site to store the energy produced for use overnight or in winter, allowing the site to become 100% energy self-sufficient.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other environmental upgrades at the site include replacing all warehouse lighting with energy efficient LEDs, as well as planning to install electric vehicle charging points and introduce electric delivery vehicles in the future. The business is also investigating fitting heat pumps.

The solar panels have been funded via Lloyds Bank’s Clean Growth Financing Initiative, which provides customers with access to discounted lending for green purposes. The loan will also fund the planned installation of solar panels at its head office in Solihull.

The £21m turnover business currently employs 60 people and aims to double its turnover and headcount in the next two years.

John Fitzgerald, director of SSG Contracts, said: “We are focused on the future and driving sustainable growth of the business. The Carbon Insight Report from Lloyds Bank has helped us identify where our investments can have the most impact on cutting our emissions, setting us on a clear path to reducing our environmental impact.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As we work towards net zero, we’re facing increasing demand from customers to demonstrate our sustainability credentials. By investing in carbon reduction initiatives, we hope to be able to demonstrate compliance with BREEAM, a science-based validation and certification system for sustainability in the built environment, to help our customers meet their own carbon reduction targets.”

Paul Warrington, relationship director at Lloyds Bank, said: “We’ve been working with SSG Contracts for almost 15 years, supporting them with various projects to help drive their growth, including the acquisition and subsequent sustainability focused refurbishment of Nene Business Centre.