Michael Jones Jeweller extends its sponsorship for Royal & Derngate’s Made in Northampton season

Local fine jewellers Michael Jones Jeweller have renewed their sponsorship agreement with Northampton’s Royal & Derngate, increasing their support for the theatre’s programme of home-produced and co-produced drama.

Michael Jones Jeweller have a longstanding relationship with the theatre, having been the primary sponsor of Royal & Derngate’s Made in Northampton productions for the last seven years, as well as being an established Business Club partner.

These Made in Northampton shows have brought the theatre national recognition, with recent productions such as The Pope premiering at Royal & Derngate in 2019, then subsequently going on to inspire a major film. It returned once again in 2022 as part of a national tour under the new title The Two Popes. Other recent successes include The Worst Witch which transferred to the West End, winning Best Family Show in the 2020 Olivier Awards, and their production of Michael Rosen’s Unexpected Twist which toured extensively last year. The theatre’s most recent production, Moby Dick, has been touring the UK after opening in Northampton in April.

With a new enhanced agreement to be the local sponsor of the Made in Northampton season for 2024/25, Michael Jones Jeweller is demonstrating their continued commitment to supporting locally produced work. As part of their increased benefits, the company will see their logo featured on all the new recyclable coffee cups used at the theatre and Northampton Filmhouse bars, as well as enjoying a dedicated poster site at the theatre directing customers to their stores. Helping the theatre meet their sustainability goals, the new fully recyclable coffee cups, branded using vegetable-based inks, will help divert 30,000 cups a year from landfill.

The theatre's Development Manager Chris Smith with Michael Jones Director Mark Conway

Jo Gordon, Royal & Derngate’s Chief Executive, commented: “We are hugely grateful to Michael Jones Jeweller for their continued support of our seasons of Made in Northampton productions. They are such brilliant champions of the town and its activities, and we're thrilled to be able to continue our association. Support from businesses, like this celebrated partnership with Michael Jones, is absolutely essential in being able to proudly create brand new groundbreaking theatre, here in the county, for our audiences to enjoy.”

Mark Conway, Director at Michael Jones Jeweller, added: “As a strong advocate for the arts and community development. Michael Jones Jeweller are proud to be able to collaborate with Royal & Derngate’s Made in Northampton productions for another year. Royal & Derngate theatre is such an important part of Northampton, bringing quality productions and engaging performances to our local community, promoting creativity and culture in Northamptonshire. Michael Jones Jeweller are delighted to support Made in Northampton and are looking forward to all of the productions in the coming year.”

Any companies wishing to find out more about the ways that businesses can support the theatre should email the Development Team at [email protected].