MERKUR Casino enters negotiations with Buzz Bingo for sale of its MERKUR Bingo Club in Northampton

MERKUR Casino is engaged in advanced talks with Buzz Bingo, the UK's largest bingo operator, for the potential sale of its MERKUR Bingo club located in Northampton.

The strategic move comes as part of MERKUR Casino’s "ongoing efforts to streamline its operations and focus on core business areas. The discussions with Buzz Bingo represent an exciting opportunity for both parties to strengthen their positions in their respective core markets and provide enhanced entertainment experiences for customers".

The process will also include the sale of MERKUR Bingo in Cricklewood.

Mark Schertle, Chief Operating Officer, said: "We are excited to announce these negotiations with Buzz Bingo.

"As we continue to evolve and grow in the gaming industry, it's essential for us to focus on our core strengths. The potential sale of the MERKUR Bingo clubs in Cricklewood and Northampton to Buzz Bingo allows us to sharpen our focus on our core slots and casino businesses, while ensuring the future success for our teams and enhanced bingo experience for our customers under Buzz Bingo's leadership.”