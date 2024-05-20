MERKUR Casino enters negotiations with Buzz Bingo for sale of its MERKUR Bingo Club in Northampton
The strategic move comes as part of MERKUR Casino’s "ongoing efforts to streamline its operations and focus on core business areas. The discussions with Buzz Bingo represent an exciting opportunity for both parties to strengthen their positions in their respective core markets and provide enhanced entertainment experiences for customers".
The process will also include the sale of MERKUR Bingo in Cricklewood.
Mark Schertle, Chief Operating Officer, said: "We are excited to announce these negotiations with Buzz Bingo.
"As we continue to evolve and grow in the gaming industry, it's essential for us to focus on our core strengths. The potential sale of the MERKUR Bingo clubs in Cricklewood and Northampton to Buzz Bingo allows us to sharpen our focus on our core slots and casino businesses, while ensuring the future success for our teams and enhanced bingo experience for our customers under Buzz Bingo's leadership.”
Dominic Mansour, Chief Executive, Buzz Bingo commented: “Bingo in the UK is having a renaissance and Buzz Bingo is the leading omni-channel bingo brand. Following a period of stabilisation for the business, it is now thriving, and we are delighted to be acquiring the Cricklewood and Northampton bingo clubs. These are two of the UK’s leading bingo venues, and we know the clubs will be a great addition to our thriving stable of clubs across the country. Buzz Bingo strives to be the nation’s number one choice for Bingo across both online and retail, and we very much look forward to welcoming Cricklewood and Northampton customers and staff from these bingo venues to our Buzz community.”