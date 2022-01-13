Merchandise company started in home garage celebrates 35th anniversary at Northampton head office

Gilt Edged in Moulton Park.

A merchandise company that began in a home garage in the 1980s has celebrated its 35th anniversary at its huge Northampton head office.

Gilt Edged Promotions started out solely as a diary company on November 21, 1986.

The company now has a 37,500 square foot office and factory in Moulton Park and offers a selection of promotional products, including gifts, clothing, and their own range of diaries, notebooks and calendars.

The company has celebrated its 35th year in business.

At the end of last year, Gilt celebrated 35 years in business and bosses are now reflecting on that achievement.

Managing director, Jonathan Cook, said “We are delighted to be celebrating 35 years of Gilt Edged.

“Helping businesses promote their products and services is our passion, with customers ranging from large companies to small businesses and everything in between.

“We work tirelessly to provide high quality, great service, and creative inspiration to all our customers.

“We are proud to have done this for 35 years now and are excited for what lies ahead for Gilt Edged.”

The business celebrated its anniversary with a lunch party for all staff with pizza, snacks and a special cake featuring their logo.

This marked the first occasion that the whole team was back in one place again after nearly two years due to the pandemic.

Sales director, Natalie Eichmann, added: “The last two years have brought many challenges. From lockdowns and working from home to Brexit, we’re proud of how our team has faced issues head on and supported the business.

“Our industry hasn’t had it easy, with material shortages and delivery delays having a huge impact.

“We’ve adapted to overcome these challenges and pride ourselves on what we have achieved.

“A big thank you to all our team members for their hard work now and throughout the last 35 years.”