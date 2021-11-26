Memory Lane takes a trip back to Christmas past in Daventry and surrounding villages

Little angels from Barby C of E School from 2012.

Photographs from our archives are sure to bring back happy memories from days gone by.

The festive season is the time to take stock of what's gone before, so we've delved into the past to bring you some seasonal warmth and cheer.

Our Yuletide feature looks over scenes from Christmas past - youngsters performing in plays under twinkling lights, and warm scenes of excited children looking forward to the big day.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This photograph features children from The Grange School in Daventry in 2012.

Do you have any old photographs you'd like us to feature? Email [email protected] with your photographs.

Ready to perform in their version of the Nativity are pupils from St James Infant School in Daventry. This picture was taken in 2012.

Lining up for their Christmas play photograph are children from Caring Kindergarden in Daventry. This is from 2011.

Here's a picture of children performing in a Nativity from 1972.

This old picture was taken at Christmas in Hamleys toy store.