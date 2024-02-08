Memorial Garden opens on the borders of Warwickshire, Northamptonshire, and Oxfordshire.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Director Sarah said ‘In recognition of changing needs and budgets of our local communities, we are delighted to announce the opening of our Memorial Garden meaning more people can take advantage of our beautiful rural surroundings.’

Co-owner Richard added, ‘ashes can be buried in an urn or scattered, either way they are marked, and a nearby tribute added either to a tree, stone gabion or bench. Once a loved ones ashes are here, family can visit whenever they wish to.’

The area is a 2 acre site in the heart of the English countryside, some of which is planted to form a woodland, alongside a natural meadow. A winding path leads from the secure car park first to a pond, and onto the Barrow itself. The entire area has been designated as the memorial garden, so that families can chose a quieter area if they wish.

Also within the grounds is our safari tent where funerals, ceremonies and celebrations of life can be held.