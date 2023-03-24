Memorial garden in honour of staff member that sadly passed away created by landscaping company
Northampton based landscaping company takes great pride in creating beautiful space for the children and fellow staff to remember “lady’s name”
A very much loved character within the Grange School sadly passed away after a short battle with illness. The staff and pupils wanted something to remember their Teacher, friend and colleague by and decided a place for the students and staff to sit and be outside would be perfect. JT Landscapes were called in and a design was out together with the help of their designer and the input of the staff. The end result is stunning and a fantastic outdoor sensory teaching space has been created along with memorial plaques to make sure her name lives on.