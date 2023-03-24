Memorial garden in honour of staff member that sadly passed away created by landscaping company

A very much loved character within the Grange School sadly passed away after a short battle with illness. The staff and pupils wanted something to remember their Teacher, friend and colleague by and decided a place for the students and staff to sit and be outside would be perfect. JT Landscapes were called in and a design was out together with the help of their designer and the input of the staff. The end result is stunning and a fantastic outdoor sensory teaching space has been created along with memorial plaques to make sure her name lives on.