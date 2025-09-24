Meet the trainee yoga teacher planning to create safe spaces for women of colour across Northampton as soon as she is qualified.

Alisha Pacey has worked in the recruitment industry for approaching a decade, in roles across offices, sales, business support and commercial recruiting.

She admits she fell into the industry at a time when she was looking for something new locally, and progressed quickly off the back of the fresh start.

However, everything changed for Alisha in January when she made the leap from being self-employed to being a female founder with the launch of ‘Northampton’s Trusted Recruitment Partner’. She wishes she had done this sooner.

Now, as a result of the connections she formed at the Female Founders Summit 2025, Alisha has started her yoga teacher training at The Breathe In Space on Welford Road.

Having taken part in different classes across the town for more than four years, Alisha began her training in recent weeks and will start teaching from spring next year.

Alisha’s passion stems from the lack of people who look like her when she goes to yoga classes, as a plus-size woman of colour. Her hope is to create safe spaces with a focus on connection and relaxation.

Alisha told the Chronicle & Echo: “As a woman of colour, there is a lot of emphasis on being strong, busy and always doing. We do not take time out to fill up our cups.

“I am hoping to become part of the change in Northamptonshire, as it has some great multicultural communities.

“I don’t look like your poster yoga girl and there are times I’ve felt really uncomfortable when I don’t look like everyone in the room and have embarrassing moments. I am confident and have grown up children, but I’ve felt really out of place.”

Alisha shared her love for yoga and how great it makes her feel, but says many women do not find the time to reconnect with themselves in this way – which she believes should be a priority.

“It isn’t about the yoga poses, it’s so much more than that,” said Alisha. “It’s empowering and about finding connections. I don’t think there’s a space in Northampton offering what I hope to do. It can be daunting and I want to bring more light.”

Alisha has already planned her first retreat day at York Cottage Spa on December 7, called ‘Rainforest Retreat’ for women of colour across the county.

The day will consist of spa and sauna facilities, relaxing lounges, a yoga class, a soundbath, a women’s wellbeing circle and Caribbean cuisine. Alisha is teaming up with passionate business owners across the county to bring the day to life.

“It is a reset day for women to get together before the spiral of busyness in December,” she said. “We will set inventions for the next year with good food and company.”

Alisha plans to host seasonal retreat days alongside her yoga classes once she has qualified, as well as running her recruitment business.

She said: “I’m an advocate for female empowerment through building a network and connection. I hope that shines through my recruitment business and yoga.”

You can follow Alisha’s yoga teacher training journey by visiting her Instagram page here.