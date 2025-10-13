Meet the three-time award nominee who has only been running his business full-time for two months

Meet the three-time award nominee who has only been running his business full-time for the past two months in Northamptonshire.

Town Centre Talk - the latest updates from the town centre on new shops, closures, work on Market Square and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cameron Brookes-Williams launched The Event Man as a limited company in February, having built the foundations over the past five years since the start of the pandemic.

Having travelled Australia for six months before returning in August to take on The Event Man full-time, this is now Cameron’s main focus and he is excited for what the future holds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Event Man is a bespoke and one-stop events company that assists with any occasion – from weddings, birthdays and funerals, to themed Halloween and Christmas get-togethers.

Cameron Brookes-Williams launched The Event Man as a limited company in February, having built the foundations over the past five years since the start of the pandemic.

“I know how hard it is to make an event and deal with a number of different suppliers,” Cameron told the Chronicle & Echo. “My goal is to be a one-stop-shop and make things stress-free.”

Clients can hire Cameron to bring their decor to life and handle the rest themselves, or as the full-scale planner of the entire event. He acts as the point of communication and middleman between the customer and suppliers.

Cameron explained that he started developing the business concept in 2020 and as his main focus was balloon displays, he operated under The Ultimate Balloon Company.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He used the opportunity to build his portfolio by helping family members and friends, and it was not until February this year when things took a serious leap.

Having travelled Australia for six months before returning in August to take on The Event Man full-time, this is now Cameron’s main focus and he is excited for what the future holds.

Having found it a difficult balance between his full-time job and fulfilling orders for his growing client base, Cameron left his former job at a golf club. He worked there for around 11 years and gained valuable experience leading events as part of a wider team.

Talking about the six months he spent in Australia after setting up The Event Man, Cameron explained: “My father lives in Australia and my original plan was to emigrate, try something new and take the business over there.

“But my grandad passed away on the day after Boxing Day last Christmas. He was fit and healthy, and passed away suddenly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He put a lot of work into the business and helped me build some props. He had his eye on the business and helped me along the way.

The Event Man is a bespoke and one-stop events company that assists with any occasion – from weddings, birthdays and funerals, to themed Halloween and Christmas get-togethers.

“I realised that Australia is never going to go away. I’m 26 and have my whole life ahead of me, but my family members aren’t going to be here forever.

“What happened to my grandad could have happened to anybody, and I weighed up that family and friends were more important.”

Cameron spent six months of quality time with his dad in Australia before returning to his hometown Towcester to grow and develop The Event Man.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He has already received “absolutely fantastic” feedback from the Northamptonshire community, and says this is what keeps him going.

Cameron was asked what he believes sets The Event Man apart from other businesses offering similar services across the county.

“Me,” he said. “People like to buy from people. I pride myself on being a confident person and I’m very invested. My ADHD makes me very creative and once I have a vision, I can’t stop until I’ve done it.

“I use my ADHD as a power tool and I can’t help but be invested in your event. I’ll make sure it’s amazing, capture the vision and transform it into exactly what they’ve asked for.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cameron is proud that he and The Event Man have been shortlisted in three categories at this year’s UK Small Business Awards – young entrepreneur, best event decor business and best small business of the year.

The founder will learn his fate at a ceremony in December and said: “It’s amazing. I’ve only been back in the UK and operating full-time properly since August. Bookings have skyrocketed and the trajectory makes me feel like I’m doing my grandad proud.

“This recognition shows it was the right move. I’m now busier than ever, welcoming new clients, creating magical events, and still finding so much joy in what I do. This is proof that sometimes stepping outside your comfort zone is exactly what you need to grow.”

Looking to the future of The Event Man, Cameron would love to have sites across the UK. For now, he looks forward to his ongoing collaboration with Northampton College.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As a former business student there, Cameron is passionate about offering work experience to current pupils across hands-on, social media, marketing and advertising skills.

Cameron is also excited to visit Delapre Abbey’s Winter Light Trail this year, as he has been hired to style three 15ft Christmas trees, a number of Christmas arches and add a variety of decorations to the space.

For more information on The Event Man, visit the business’ Facebook page here.