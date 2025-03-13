Meet the teacher turned business owner helping others reset through the power of breathwork and soundbaths

Meet the secondary school teacher turned business owner who is dedicated to helping people reset and restore through the power of breathwork and soundbaths.

Jodie Beteli launched FLO Sound & Breathwork in September last year, after leaving her role as a secondary school teacher which she had done for her entire career.

It was during the pandemic when Jodie had two children within 12 months of one another which gave her the opportunity to reflect.

She realised that the things she would normally do for her wellbeing, such as running or going to the gym, no longer suited her lifestyle – which is when she discovered breathwork.

Jodie put this interest to one side when the world opened back up post-pandemic and returned to her job as a teacher.

With her newfound love for breathwork, Jodie realised the only place she had done self-regulation techniques like this was in the special needs school she worked in at the time.

It was then when she realised she wanted to share breathwork as a therapeutic tool with as many people as she could, and Jodie left her former job last summer before launching her business a few months later.

The inspiration for the name of her business not only comes from helping her clients find their flow, but in memory of her nan Flo who she lost not long after having her two youngest children.

Jodie offers group sessions, one-to-ones, corporate bookings and events, and she is particularly passionate about helping women and young people.

Jodie offers group sessions, one-to-ones, corporate bookings and events, and she was asked to describe what people can expect of her offering.

“It’s a therapeutic but functional class which brings people together,” Jodie told the Chronicle & Echo. “It is a space to simply connect with the mind and body, and accessing your breath is such a profound modality in its own right.

“Breathing is the first thing we do when we come into the world and the last thing we do when we leave. I help people understand how they can use their breath to upregulate for energy and downregulate for stillness and calm. I give them a toolkit of techniques for everyday life.”

Each of the sessions end with a soundbath and the chance to connect with like-minded members of the community with a hot drink before everyone leaves.

When asked what she believes clients like most about the classes, Jodie said: “You turn up as yourself and there is no expectation. Everything is an offering and when you leave, you’re much lighter and have more clarity.”

Some attendees who find it difficult to sleep because of their active minds have praised the classes for helping them combat this issue.

“Breathwork helps to regulate and detox the nervous system,” said Jodie. “It’s a toolkit you can access functionally in everyday life. Everybody is in a state of fight or flight and this helps to reach a rest and digest mode.”

Jodie’s classes take place every other Sunday at Chester House and the first Friday of every month at The Bright Collective – as well as being available for private hire and events, corporate bookings, ‘zen hens’ and school visits. She also hosts retreat days in different locations.

Her proudest achievement is supporting, connecting and collaborating with like-minded business owners in the wellbeing space in Northampton.

Looking to the future of FLO Sound & Breathwork, Jodie hopes the business continues to reach those who need these practices and the long-term benefits for their daily functioning.

Her passion lies with women and young people and she hopes to be the Joe Wicks equivalent in the breathwork space, to show people you can make a difference from within.

For more information on FLO Sound & Breathwork, visit the business’ Instagram page here.