Meet the passionate coaching company founder helping people with differences and disabilities to thrive across Northampton and beyond.

Hollie Travill founded Empower Access Thrive in January 2025, which specialises in supporting neurodivergent and disabled individuals to not only remain in work but to truly flourish.

Whether people are navigating the challenges of ADHD, dyslexia, chronic illness or mental health conditions, just to name a few, the business offers guidance, training and strategies to succeed in careers and the business world.

The offering includes ADHD strategy coaching, workplace strategy coaching, Access to Work support, job aide support, and disability awareness training.

Hollie founded Empower Access Thrive because she spotted what she describes as a “really important gap that often gets missed”.

After more than two decades working as a careers adviser and in Welfare-to-work, which is designed to help people move from receiving welfare benefits to obtaining stable employment, Hollie had a lightbulb moment.

She said: “Getting people jobs wasn’t always the hardest bit. For many people with disabilities or who are neurodivergent, the real challenge was staying in work and actually thriving there.

“I wanted to change that. So I retrained, moved into coaching and launched Empower Access Thrive. Everyone I work with has amazing potential, they just need the right support to shine.”

Hollie’s mission is to give people strategies and techniques to manage their disability or difference at work – including tackling focus, organisation, overwhelm or communication challenges, as well as building on what they do brilliantly.

The Empower Access Thrive team works with people who have all kinds of disabilities and differences – including ADHD, dyslexia, fibromyalgia, PTSD, depression, cerebral palsy, autism, chronic pain, anxiety, hearing or sight problems, and long-term health conditions.

“No two people are the same, so we always tailor our coaching to what each person needs,” said Hollie.

“The brilliant thing is that our support can often be funded through Access to Work – a government scheme that pays for workplace help for people with disabilities.

“We guide our clients through the whole process, from filling out the first application to assessments and beyond, because we know how confusing and stressful it can be to navigate on your own.”

Empower Access Thrive operates online and the business has had an in-person location at Vulcan Works since June. Hollie praised the space as a “beautiful and accessible” venue.

The business has continued to receive “really amazing” feedback over the past nine months, and there has been no need to advertise as work has been secured through word of mouth and positive recommendations.

Hollie said: “Research shows ADHD coaching helps people improve their focus, planning and emotional regulation, which boosts wellbeing and performance at work.

“Workplace strategy coaching is just as important. When employees have the right tools and adjustments, stress drops and productivity goes up.

“Reports from Acas and the CIPD show that inclusive approaches reduce staff turnover, cut down on sick days, and improve wellbeing for everyone. Coaching doesn't just help individuals, it makes whole workplaces better.”

Looking to the future of Empower Access Thrive, Hollie is hopeful about expanding her team of qualified and accredited coaches with lived experience of disabilities and neurodivergence.

For more information on Empower Access Thrive, visit the business’ website here.