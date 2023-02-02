Meet the Northamptonshire companies taking on the #Franklins50 challenge

Ten Northamptonshire businesses have signed up so far for the #Franklins50 challenge and will turn £50 seed funding from Franklins Solicitors LLP into as much money as possible over three months for local charities Cynthia Spencer Hospice and Northampton Hope Centre.

There is still time to enter a team and help tackle the local cost-of-living crisis and improve wellbeing as the challenge starts on 13 February 2023 – register here https://www.franklins-sols.co.uk/50-challenge.

Putting their business skills to the test, the companies will use a range of activities to raise money including selling hand-cut leaves, offering professional portrait photography, abseiling down the Northampton Lift Tower, and putting colleagues in wet sponge stocks.

Teams from seven companies are taking on the challenge for the first time:

• Syncro Office Technology• Miller and Chalk• Bluestep Solutions• ACS Office Solutions• Deathhouse• KNS Clothing• Towergate Northampton

They will be joined by returning teams from:

• dbfb• Travis Perkins• onefoursix

Syncro Co-Founder, Stuart Mildren, said:

“We actively seek opportunities for our team to engage in local, fun, community activities so signing up to the Franklins £50 challenge was a really simple decision. We are supporting Cynthia Spencer Hospice as we’ve seen first-hand the hard work and care that takes place from all of the Cynthia Spencer volunteers and staff - they are a credit to our community. We’re using the £50 seed funding to hire a local professional photographer in a high-quality setting to provide professional portrait photos which we will sell at a heavily discounted price/ donation of £25.00 per person.”

Louise Miller-Chalk from Northamptonshire-based Interior design & soft furnishings company, Miller and Chalk, said:

" As someone who has been born and raised in Northampton, I’m eager to support local charities and raise awareness of the important work The Hope Centre is doing in the community. As part of the fundraising challenge, we are hoping to hold various events and activities at our design studio, including an afternoon tea event, and a sponsored abseil down the Northampton Lift Tower – if I’m brave enough!”

Sarah Jones from Northampton-based Telecomms provider, dbfb, said:

“Cynthia Spencer Hospice is our charity of the year and we’re delighted to further our fundraising for them by taking part in the Franklins Solicitors £50 Challenge. We’ve taken part previously and are excited to do so again – and hopefully smashing our previous efforts! We are also looking forward to seeing what other participating organisations come up with and wish the best of luck to everyone involved in this great initiative.”