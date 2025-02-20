Meet the Northampton woman named ‘Great British Businesswoman of the Year’ for her work at Barclays

Meet the woman named ‘Great British Businesswoman of the Year’ for her work at Barclays, who is proud to have grown up, been educated and worked in Northampton her whole life.

The fourth annual Great British Businesswoman Awards was hosted at the end of January, which brought together more than 300 people to celebrate the achievements of women in business.

With winners across 28 categories, Northampton’s Sharon Sharples from Barclays scooped two of those top spots – including the most prestigious award of the evening.

Sharon was named Role Model of the Year among the large companies nominated, and Great British Businesswoman of the Year for her "outstanding achievements and transformative impact”.

Sharon has worked at Barclays for the past six years, and is located at the head office in Brackmills as the chief of staff for operational risk and risk oversight. She previously worked at Nationwide in Moulton Park for 23 years before her job change.

She is proud to be a working mother who grew up in Kingsthorpe, and went on to complete all her education and working life in the town. This included a business administration masters degree at the University of Northampton in 2020.

It was last summer when the award organisers got in touch out of the blue, to let Sharon know they believed she should be on their role model list.

Having not thought anything of that, as well as when she was shortlisted for Role Model of the Year at a later date, Sharon was “stunned” to win two awards.

“I was absolutely blown away,” Sharon told the Chronicle & Echo. “I do things because I like supporting people and problem solving by sharing my knowledge and experience. The energy and focus I bring has a wide impact.”

Sharon was asked what she believes has contributed to her becoming a multi-award-winning woman in business.

She leads on Barclays’ work in the diversity and inclusion space, with a specific focus on gender. Sharon prides herself on supporting the development of her colleagues.

Her work not only benefits Barclays’ workforce, but external charities across the county too. Women from a variety of charities receive mentoring from Sharon’s colleagues to support their development.

There are more than 3,000 people globally in Sharon’s department and with a diverse range of employees, she does her best to support them and do the right thing.

When asked for her proudest achievement over the past six years of working at Barclays, Sharon said: “Watching the development and growth of others, and seeing them secure promotions off the back of my leadership.”

Sharon looks forward to continuing her important work at Barclays throughout 2025, which includes supporting her colleagues and charities in the wider community.