Meet the mother helping Northampton’s businesses to elevate their marketing and social media presence

Meet the mother with more than six years of experience in helping Northampton’s businesses to elevate their marketing and social media presence.

Abigail Mackenzie, who specialises in luxury brand consultancy and social media management, assists with content creation using her well-thought-out strategies.

Abigail founded You & Me Collective back in 2018, following the start of her career as a luxury events manager.

It soon became clear in her former role that there was a massive gap in the market for high quality content creation. As a photographer by trade, Abigail knew she could use her skills to elevate people’s social media profiles.

After helping one of her former event planning clients to get the quality of their social media to match the quality of their services, Abigail knew this was the right path and launched You & Me Collective.

Over the past seven years, Abigail has shifted from social media management to one-to-one brand consultancy. She shares her digital strategies for business owners to go away and work on, and they come back to review their progress.

Abigail also helps business owners to manage their time effectively when it comes to their social media presence, by breaking it down into bitesize and manageable chunks.

When asked her proudest achievement since setting up You & Me Collective, Abigail told the Chronicle & Echo: “The fact I have been able to come back to it after having my little girl.

An exciting development is that Abigail is collaborating with Louise Prickett on day-long content creation, strategy and copywriting workshops for business owners to attend.

“It’s powerful that the business is still going as my little one takes complete focus. I’m proud of the balance between my family and my business.”

An exciting development is that Abigail is collaborating with Louise Prickett on day-long workshops for business owners to attend.

Evening sessions were initially offered prior to the pandemic, providing an overview of the latest social media trends and strategies. However, attendees often left wondering how they could implement these for themselves.

The sessions have undergone a makeover and will now last an entire day, running through content creation, strategy and copywriting – and attendees will leave with content ready to go.

The first business workshop is planned for March 19 and Abigail said: “Social media is becoming very do it yourself. They are accessible platforms and you can do it on your phone, so people feel the pressure of the algorithm. It’s very apparent that people don’t know where to start and feel overwhelmed.”

Looking to the rest of 2025, Abigail would love to continue sharing her knowledge through workshops and other educational tools – as well as moving further into brand consultancy and away from social media management.

For more information on You & Me Collective, visit the business’ website here.