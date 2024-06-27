Meet the midwife who found her love for teaching baby massage after she became a mother herself

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A midwife has shared how having a baby led her to discover a passion for baby massage and launch a successful business sharing her knowledge with families across Northampton.

Milking It Baby Massage was launched by Reem Ryanne in January 2023, after she underwent globally-renowned training accredited by the International Association of Infant Massage.

Reem, from Abington Vale, had her daughter in March 2022 and she gave birth by c-section under general anaesthetic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Town Centre Talk - the latest updates from the town centre on new shops, closures, work on Market Square and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I didn’t have that skin-to-skin special time when she was first born,” Reem told the Chronicle & Echo. “It’s something I know is really important as a midwife.

Milking It Baby Massage was launched by Reem Ryanne in January 2023, after she underwent globally-renowned training accredited by the International Association of Infant Massage. Photo: Vix Pix Photography.

“We did a baby massage class and I fell in love with it. We bonded so much and it helped her reflux. It was beautiful.”

Following that experience, Reem took on an extensive four days of training in London and began spreading the word about how amazing the practice is.

She said: “People do struggle to bond with their baby, and massage also helps with colic, reflux and other issues. It ticks all of those boxes and adds to a new parent’s tool box.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s also found to reduce the risk of postnatal depression and anxiety, which is something I experienced. Both the baby and parent release oxytocin, which helps with sleep and mental health.”

Reem prides herself on offering a high quality service – through the knowledge she imparts, the oils she provides, and the print out materials to take away and utilise at home. Photo: Vix Pix Photography.

Reem qualified as a midwife in 2020 following three years of training, and she works at Northampton General Hospital alongside running Milking It.

Though there are some similar classes available across the town, Reem believes she is the only one solely dedicated to baby massage.

What sets her classes apart is the focus on the parents too, with a section of each session dedicated to breathing and relaxation techniques for the adults.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having undergone such extensive training, Reem prides herself on offering a high quality service – through the knowledge she imparts, the oils she provides, and the print out materials to take away and utilise at home.

Reem qualified as a midwife in 2020 following three years of training, and she works at Northampton General Hospital alongside running Milking It. Photo: Vix Pix Photography.

When asked how she finds the balance of being a midwife, running a business and being a mother, Reem said: “It is challenging in the most beautiful way. I don’t see it as work. It’s lovely to see the parents go on a journey over five weeks and become more confident in their skills. It is a privilege.”

The classes currently run in five week blocks, every Wednesday for 90 minutes from the Harlestone Village Institute. By running classes longer than the average time, Reem says it is relaxed and not rushed.

Though the founder would one day love to host sessions for babies to come along with other family members, it is important not to introduce too many people at once.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The primary caregiver needs that bonding experience and can then teach others,” said Reem. “We shouldn’t overwhelm the children.”

Attendees praise the sessions for providing quality time away from their busy lives. Reem added: “It is a tranquil sanctuary away from the craziness. It’s very intimate and you’re transported away for 90 minutes.

“It’s important to carve out quality time for getting to know your baby and learning their cues. It’s special time.”

Though people value what Reem tells them, she wanted to emphasise there is no rule book on how to be a parent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s not just me they learn from, it’s each other,” said the founder. “I open up the floor to tricks and tips so they can help each other in solidarity.”

In the future, Reem hopes to open a dedicated space for Milking It Baby Massage – where she can welcome other professionals to build a holistic wellbeing centre.