Meet the man who took over a fishing shop and grew it sevenfold while supporting the community

Meet the man who took over a beloved fishing shop of more than four decades, which he has now grown sevenfold in just over a year while supporting the community.

Danny Chapman grew up in Bellinge close by to Billing Tackle, and he could never have predicted he would take over the shop in November 2023.

He first visited with his father when he was just four years old and he soon learnt how to fish. From the age of seven, he went out on his own to practice his hobby.

Danny has been an avid fisherman ever since and, as he runs a successful marketing agency, he has worked with some of the biggest global brands in the fishing industry.

As his marketing agency was doing really well, it afforded him the opportunity to take over Billing Tackle when a family member found out it was up for sale.

“The nostalgia took over and it is something I am seriously passionate about,” Danny told the Chronicle & Echo. “It wasn’t about making profit, I wanted to help others and create something that was different from the usual fishing shops by supporting the community.”

Over the past year, Billing Tackle has grown sevenfold and Danny takes pride in reinvesting the profits into community initiatives.

Billing Tackle currently sponsors Castle Ashby Fishery and is providing ongoing support to a kids fishing club called Little Moons, which helps hundreds of children get into the activity with their friends and family members.

“I don’t want to play it down,” said Danny, speaking about how much the business has grown. “The shop had been open for 42 years before I took over. The £140,000 turnover is now up to £900,000 in the first year.

“I want to create a disruptor in the industry and all the money goes straight back into doing that. I grew up in the community I’m trying to help.”

Danny shared that many small and independent tackle shops have struggled as a result of larger companies undercutting the competition. Where there used to be around eight tackle shops in and around Northampton, soon just two will remain.

“Old school anglers don’t know much about the internet, and embracing and moving with the modern times,” said the business owner. “They struggle to compete.”

Danny continues to support underprivileged young people, by supplying fishing equipment and bait to those who want to take it up. Being so close to Billing Aquadrome, Danny also likes to involve holiday makers who travel from across the country.

Billing Tackle’s long-term goal is to create a network of shops, and Danny would like to introduce two or three more in the next few years. Unfortunately, one of the only ways to do this is to assist other tackle shops who are struggling to compete with bigger businesses.

As well as continuing to sponsor local lakes and complexes, which enables them to support children with fishing and getting them outdoors, Danny is working on a collaboration with Meadow Bay – the new owners of Billing Aquadrome.

Danny wants to create the country’s first angling school for the local community and holiday makers, to offer education and coaching on fishing. For young people, this may include how to handle fish and be safe near water.

Billing Tackle will also continue to supplement the cost of maggots, which is a necessity for fishing and some people cannot afford it. Though the business loses money doing this, it is of utmost importance to Danny.

Finally, Danny would like to develop an online platform to help fishing business owners adapt to selling online. This will help them sustain their businesses and see more independents survive.

For more information on Billing Tackle, visit the business’ website here.