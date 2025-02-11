Meet the long-standing and family-run decorators merchants which has surpassed 40 years in business

Meet this long-standing and family-run decorators merchants, which recently surpassed 40 years in business in Northampton.

Town Centre Talk - the latest updates from the town centre on new shops, closures, work on Market Square and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Abington Decorating Supplies, located in Wycliffe Road, is one of only a handful of independent companies of this kind left in the UK – and they hope to continue pushing boundaries with their offering.

They stock a range of exclusive brands you cannot find elsewhere locally and want to raise awareness of their showroom, as many people still do not know they exist after four decades.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is the younger members of the family who are taking over the business, including sales and development director Adrian Jordan as his step father Ian is approaching retirement.

Abington Decorating Supplies, located in Wycliffe Road, is one of only a handful of independent companies of this kind left in the UK.

The business was first opened in 1982 by the grandfather of the family and it rebranded a couple of years later to Abington Decorating Supplies.

The founder was a painting and decorating contractor himself, and got paint at good prices because of how well he was doing. He then rented a garage to start selling the paint and later purchased the property next door.

Abington Decorating Supplies remained at their former location for around three decades, before moving during the pandemic to their current showroom. This was a good move as a large space is more suited to their needs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are unique in what we do,” Adrian told the Chronicle & Echo. “There aren’t many independent paint shops left in the country, especially with 11 different tinting machines.

The business stocks a range of exclusive brands you cannot find elsewhere locally and wants to raise awareness of their showroom.

“Our top range of brands are available to the public at the same price as people in the trade. It’s not your run of the mill paint shop.”

The team members pride themselves on enhancing their knowledge and helping people understand that paint is a form of protection for each space.

Through their intimate shopping experience, Adrian says they have built a community who often take the time to exchange ideas – and the team continues to look after their core customers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When asked what he believes their clients like most about the offering at Abington Decorating Supplies, Adrian said: “100 percent it’s our knowledge and friendly service – that comes through in the reviews.

The business was first opened in 1982 and it rebranded a couple of years later to Abington Decorating Supplies.

“Our return customer rate is really good and once you know us, people find we have a lot to offer.”

Adrian was asked why he believes there are few independent decorators merchants left across the UK.

“The big boys push us out,” he said. “We have long-standing accounts but we have to be savvy. We don’t go after the big customers, we keep our personal relationships with decorators.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The family hope to get involved in local community projects in the near future, to continue raising the profile of this long-standing business.

Adrian concluded: “We have a good standing in the town, but we want more people to know about us.”

For more information on Abington Decorating Supplies, visit the business’ website here.