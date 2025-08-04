Meet the husband and wife duo serving nostalgic treats from traditional ice cream van for 15 years

Meet the husband and wife duo who have proudly served nostalgic treats from their traditional ice cream van for more than a decade-and-a-half.

Town Centre Talk - the latest updates from the town centre on new shops, closures, work on Market Square and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ben & Safi’s Ice Creams is a family-run business and on top of their round in the eastern district of Northampton, they are available for corporate, celebration and community events.

Ben and Safi Dub have run the business for at least 15 years and took the leap when Ben wanted a change from his career as a chef. The pair took on the business from Ben’s brothers who moved to Australia.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Though Ben and Safi have another relative who also runs an ice cream business and they had family connections in the industry, this was a completely new venture for the couple at the start.

Ben & Safi’s Ice Creams is a family-run business and on top of their round in the eastern district of Northampton, they are available for corporate, celebration and community events.

They are often booked to attend corporate events, weddings, parties, fates and schools to serve their delicious ice cream and desserts, as well as their eastern district round and spot nearby to Boothville Primary School.

The events side of the business has been a pivotal aspect since the beginning, and their whipped and soft scoop ice creams are popular among customers.

Ben and Safi look forward to attending the annual Harpole Scarecrow Festival at the end of this month, which is a big event that remains in their diary year after year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Looking to the future of Ben & Safi’s Ice Creams, they plan to offer trays with mixed toppings to create bigger desserts for customers to enjoy.

Ben and Safi Dub have run the business for at least 15 years and took the leap when Ben wanted a change from his career as a chef.

The ice cream industry typically operates for six months of each year and Ben and Safi will conclude their 2025 season at the end of September, depending on the weather.

Ben is a plasterer and that work keeps the pair going throughout the autumn and winter months until Ben & Safi’s Ice Creams will return in March.

For more information on Ben & Safi’s Ice Creams, visit the business’ website here.