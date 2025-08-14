Meet the founder of Northampton’s leading hair extensions salon and global business with Dubai expansion

Meet the founder of Northampton’s leading hair extension specialist salon and global business which has undergone an expansion into Dubai in recent years.

Lola Hair Extensions opened its salon and academy on Wellingborough Road in July 2023, after founder Georgia Baugh launched the business back in 2011 and it has since seen worldwide growth.

The business has now trained more than 100 students in hair extensions across the UK and Dubai through its international academy, helping them to build successful businesses of their own.

The team’s true passion lies in helping clients get their confidence back, as many come to Lola Hair Extensions feeling self-conscious due to thin or damaged hair. Seeing clients leave feeling empowered is the most rewarding part of what they do.

Georgia, who now describes herself as a hair extension expert and international educator, launched Lola Hair Extensions 14 years ago after she decided to learn a new skill to earn more money.

She was just 19 years old at the time and after completing a two-day course in London, Georgia built up her client base on evenings and weekends alongside her full-time job.

It was not until a few months before the pandemic when Georgia left her former job to take on the venture full-time, but she managed to make more money and see more success after taking the scary leap.

Georgia soon reached her maximum capacity and decided to train her sister, who also went on an accredited course before taking on clients.

The pair then took on another stylist and Georgia did training to legally teach others before the third person joined the Lola Hair Extensions team.

The business continued to operate from Georgia’s home salon until just over two years ago when she opened in Wellingborough Road, and the team has grown ever since.

Georgia saw a gap in the market in Northampton for a specialist salon for hair extensions and though this remains their focus, they now also have an in-house colour specialist.

The founder was born and raised in the town but moved to Dubai in January 2023. Her salon opened that summer and most of the renovation choices were made via video calls with her sister, who was leading the project.

“It all happened very fast,” Georgia told the Chronicle & Echo. “It wasn’t meant to happen that way with a salon, but when the prime location became available on Wellingborough Road I had to take the risk.”

Talking about the response from the Northampton community since opening the salon two years ago, Georgia continued: “It’s been amazing and the business has rocketed.

“It is more of a professional premise than the home salon and it has elevated our position in the industry. We are the go-to salon for hair extensions – we hear that from clients and people who have seen our work.”

The business’ teaching academy, launched in May 2023, has broadened Lola Hair Extensions’ reach and people travel from far and wide to learn from Georgia – such as Dublin, Bournemouth, Southampton and Manchester, just to name a few.

When asked what her clients like most about the business and what they offer, Georgia said: “We’re friendly and welcoming. Going to a salon can be daunting for women, especially if they’re not feeling self-confident.

“This is a safe space and we’ve now got a private consultation room, which is amazing. It’s about how much we listen, we’re not judgemental and our salon has a family feel.”

The plan for Lola Hair Extensions is to continue establishing the Northampton salon, expand the team, and grow the services on offer.

Georgia plans to continue returning to the town from Dubai around four times a year for her in-person group and one-to-one hair extensions training – and she believes “the sky is the limit” for her business moving forward.

For more information on Lola Hair Extensions, visit the business’ website here.