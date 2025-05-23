Meet the founder of an award-winning dance fitness community growing fast across Northamptonshire

Meet the founder of an award-winning dance fitness community, which has continued to grow fast across the county since it launched two years ago.

The Sweat and Glow Club is a joy-fuelled dance fitness community and recently took home silver in the ‘community business of the year’ category at the SME Northamptonshire Business Awards.

The venture was launched by Sophie Krywald in May 2023 after she relocated from London back to Northampton. Her aim was to tackle isolation and low self worth, particularly among women who felt disconnected from their communities.

Sophie told the Chronicle & Echo: “I created The Sweat and Glow Club because I couldn’t find a space where women could just show up, make new friends and move their bodies without judgement.”

The founder knew there was a gap she could fill, particularly to bring people together and encourage important connections to be made.

When asked to describe The Sweat and Glow Club, Sophie said: “We’re a community-focused dance cardio programme to help you fall back in love with movement and make new friends.”

From themed classes, including a Pitbull night complete with bald caps, to uplifting monthly socials, the club is on a mission to help women feel confident and like they truly belong.

As the interest in the classes continues to grow, and the positive impact becomes more evident across the county, Sophie believed now was the right time to expand to Northampton.

The venture was launched by Sophie Krywald in May 2023, with the aim of tackling isolation and low self worth, particularly among women who felt disconnected from their communities.

The business offers sessions all over the county and this began with their signature dance cardio classes and aerobics step classes with a dance party element.

The Sweat and Glow Club also offers daytime ‘move with mama’ sessions for those who may struggle with childcare. They are welcome to bring their children along to this inclusive environment.

Sophie graduated in 2018 and trained as a professional dancer and actor. She moved to London to pursue a career in the entertainment industry until the pandemic hit, when she moved back to Northants.

This time gave Sophie the opportunity to consider her values and what she wanted moving forward. When she decided to launch The Sweat and Glow Club, she never knew it would grow into the community it is today.

When asked what attendees like most about The Sweat and Glow Club, Sophie said: “The community aspect. No one goes into it thinking of it as a dance class – it is to move, feel good and have a laugh for those craving connection.”

As an award-winning business, Sophie described the recent accolade as “crazy” and “surreal” and says it has not fully sunk in yet.

“It is lovely to be recognised for an award that celebrates the power of community,” said Sophie. “We’ve created something that makes people feel good.”

Looking to the future of The Sweat and Glow Club, Sophie hopes to expand into the corporate space and looks forward to a big social event in July in collaboration with Chester House. The Mamma Mia themed event will be a celebration of sisterhood.

For more information on The Sweat and Glow Club, visit the business’ website here.