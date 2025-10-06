Meet the founder of a new tailored catering experience hoping to bring an elevated touch

Meet the founder of a new tailored catering experience, who hopes to bring an elevated touch to Northampton’s culinary and hospitality scene.

Town Centre Talk - the latest updates from the town centre on new shops, closures, work on Market Square and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liv Harding launched Graze With Liv in September, having been given the flexibility and time to set up her own venture alongside a new role in a family business.

Before working in her former role in recruitment, all of Liv’s career experience was in the hospitality and catering industry – including Beckworth Emporium, Hibiscus Fine Dining and Saints.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When asked how she would describe the offering at Graze With Liv, the founder said: “It’s a tailored catering experience, designed to suit different occasions and themes. I also offer personalised grazing boards and make it exactly how customers want.”

Liv Harding launched Graze With Liv in September, having been given the flexibility and time to set up her own venture alongside a new role in a family business.

Liv currently operates across Northampton and has a variety of choices on offer, including her traditional and signature grazing boards. The signature has an elevated touch and a wider selection of foods.

Graze With Liv also offers children’s boards, dessert boards and vegan boards, and cheese can be added to the latter for vegetarians.

Liv is committed to accommodating exactly what her customers want, and personalised boards give them the pick of anything on her menu to customise to their tastes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’ve had positive feedback and people say it looks amazing,” said Liv. “I’ve made boards for family and friends and they know I love entertaining and making things special. I’m enjoying it while I’m doing it.”

Before working in her former role in recruitment, all of Liv’s career experience was in the hospitality and catering industry – including Beckworth Emporium, Hibiscus Fine Dining and Saints.

Graze With Liv operates from Create Coffee in St Leonard’s Road and Liv plans to collaborate with chef Cameron moving forward, as he makes fresh savoury and sweet treats.

As Liv’s grandad was a chef in Northampton, he continues to offer his ideas and support to make everything as special as it can be – and Liv looks forward to building on this moving forward.

When asked why she believed Northampton needed a business like this, Liv said: “It’s a really big town and people like to have different options – especially when spending evenings with friends.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There are companies already doing it really well here, but it’s good to have other options and variety.”

Looking to the future of Graze With Liv, the founder hopes to expand on her existing menu and integrate suggested themes from customers to show the community what she can do.

For more information on Graze With Liv, visit the business’ Instagram page here.