Meet the founder of a new essential oils business with a passion for natural wellness and aromatherapy

Roxanne Clark, from Kingsley, is the founder of RoxEssential – a venture inspired by her mother Kym who co-founded the popular 90s aromatherapy brand ‘Likisma’.

She aims to bring high quality essential oils and products to the UK market, and continue the legacy of her mother’s contribution to the industry while working to her own creative vision.

Roxanne has spent more than 30 years using essential oils and as a qualified hairdresser for more than two decades, she has used her knowledge to create a shampoo for effective hair and scalp care.

RoxEssential offers an array of essential oils and shampoos, with scents aimed at creating tranquility, relaxation, aiding meditation, and easing menopause symptoms.

This venture began for 39-year-old Roxanne when she went through a period of struggling to sleep last year. She decided to attend soundbaths in the hope the vibrations would help.

Roxanne found the soundbaths to be effective for that day and the following one, but she needed something to assist in between her sessions.

As she knew about essential oils that help with sleep, Roxanne created a blend to take to her soundbaths and then began using it on a nightly basis.

“It really worked but I never imagined I would make a business from it,” said Roxanne, who also went on to successfully create a blend to help with muscle fatigue on a separate occasion.

With 23 years as a qualified hairdresser, Roxanne then considered the use of essential oils in shampoo – and after finding the right formula, the venture snowballed and RoxEssential was born.

Roxanne’s menopause blend is her most popular product and she has had “really positive feedback” – including from one woman who experienced restless legs and said this was the only product that helped her.

The business owner hopes to qualify as a professional aromatherapy practitioner with a PEOT certification this year, after completing her initial reiki qualification.

With two children aged three and six and two jobs, Roxanne aspires to make the time to expand her knowledge in 2025.

Another hope for this year is to offer RoxEssential parties, which will enable her and her mother to demonstrate the products so customers can put their trust in them before making the purchase.

For more information on RoxEssential, visit the business’ Facebook page here.