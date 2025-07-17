Meet the founder of a community for young entrepreneurs across Northamptonshire and beyond, who is on a mission to offer support to like-minded individuals.

Alex Meazzini is the creator of Founders & Friends, an exclusive founder community for those in their twenties and thirties which launched in January 2024.

Alex is the founder of Marketing by Mez, a digital marketing company set up two years prior to Founders & Friends.

Alex went along to networking events and never found anyone of a similar age to connect to. He wanted a space to share the highs and lows of his business journey, and believed there was nowhere to do this across Northamptonshire.

Founders & Friends was built on the need for a welcoming space to hang out, offer and receive help and support, and make friends with like-minded others.

In the age of social media, Alex believes young people are “more authentic, transparent, open and honest” and he knew creating a community was the answer to reaching entrepreneurs under 35 who worked from home.

“I wanted to attract people who were working for themselves, by themselves,” said Alex. “These people were building their own empires from home and were missing social interaction.

“We’re a community for founders in their twenties and thirties who want to get together and share their journeys – the good, the bad and the ugly. There’s power in learning from each other and we invite guest speakers to share their experiences.”

Anyone interested is encouraged to enquire through the Founders & Friends website, as the community has an ethos of “quality over quantity” to create intimate spaces for openness and honesty.

The group meets a maximum of twice each month and this predominantly takes place at Wharf Distillery in Towcester, as well as other venues in this central location for people travelling from outside the county.

Alex described Wharf Distillery as a “huge asset” to Founders & Friends as the business is passionate about championing the next generation of business owners.

Looking to the future of Founders & Friends, Alex hopes to build on the community of members and series of events – as well as establishing hubs in major cities nationwide.

Alex’s mission is to shake things up for young entrepreneurs, while giving them the space to be seen and heard.

For more information on Founders and Friends, visit the community’s website here.