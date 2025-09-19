Meet the founder and mother-of-two who launched innovative business venture in Northants

Meet the founder and mother-of-two who recently launched an innovative and unique business venture in Northamptonshire.

Ayesha Dunk founded A Creative Haus more than two years ago, working as a brand photographer and designer with women in business to elevate their offering.

Now, Ayesha has added to that by opening a photography content studio just outside of Kislingbury at the end of July.

Being located just five minutes from junction 16 on the M1 and a short drive from Northampton Railway Station, Ayesha believes Bugbrooke Fields Business Park is the ideal place for a venture of this kind.

The studio is open to everyone and offers space to create in a professional and controlled setting – including photoshoots, videography, hosting events and workshops, recording podcasts and hiring it for any creative purposes.

“There was a need for this here,” Ayesha told the Chronicle & Echo. “There was a lack of luxury space for creatives, without having to go to London or Manchester.

“I wanted somewhere easily accessible for people in Northampton and those travelling from elsewhere. I wanted them to have a creative escape.”

Ayesha described the past two months as a “learning experience” as this is the first time she has run an aspect of her business from outside her home or other hired studios.

“It’s definitely helped people elevate content for their social media,” said Ayesha. “I’ve had content creators with over 100,000 followers and they’ve filmed a months’ worth of content in a day. It’s efficient.”

Ayesha’s proudest achievement since launching A Creative Haus more than two years ago is the variety of female business owners she has worked with.

“When I look back at who I’ve worked with, they’re disruptive, like to go against the grain, and set their own standard and brand identity,” said Ayesha. “It’s nice to meet other women and as a mum-of-two, a lot of the women I work with have children.”

Ayesha is hopeful for the bright future of A Creative Haus as a creative hub in Northamptonshire, as well as welcoming people from further afield across the country to the area.

For more information on A Creative Haus, visit the business’ website here.