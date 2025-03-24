Meet the former teacher turned business owner who aims to spread joy through modern calligraphy

Meet the former primary school teacher turned business owner, who aims to spread joy through modern calligraphy across Northampton.

Katie Barker, from Kislingbury, launched Bluebell Lettering in 2019 after losing her mother the year before and taking the opportunity to attend her first brush lettering workshop.

Calligraphy, defined as decorative handwriting or handwritten lettering, soon became a cathartic hobby for Katie and it allowed her to lose herself in what she was doing.

Katie was still teaching at the time and started a grief blog on Instagram to process how she was feeling following her mother’s death, and soon learned that others made a job of the hobby she had come to love so much.

The pandemic gave Katie more time to practice and after creating projects for family and friends, she did not return to teaching following the first lockdown and has not looked back since.

Having started teaching in 2006, Katie said: “It did feel like a big step but it was exciting. My soul had been lifted by discovering something new and different.

“It allowed me to process my grief. My mum never knew about any of this but the name of the business is because I grew up opposite beautiful bluebell woods. I’m bringing her with me on this journey.”

There are many elements to this unique business and Katie thoroughly enjoys working with the community of businesses across Northampton.

She creates chalk boards, window art and murals, as well as personalised gifts and wedding place cards. Katie loves a challenge and is willing to try anything.

The business owner also hosts workshops for people to come and learn about modern calligraphy, whether it is with others or for some much-needed time alone. One attendee praised a workshop as “better than therapy”.

When asked what customers like most about Bluebell Lettering, Katie said: “My passion for what I do and my authenticity. I’m open and share my journey of how I came to do this. People relate to that realness.

“I’m a genuine person and I love making connections with others. I bring the joy of art, away from screen time and everything else you need to do.”

Katie’s proudest achievement since launching Bluebell Lettering is the work she has done in schools, which she hopes to continue and expand upon in 2025.

Having worked in primary education for 13 years, Katie understands the pressures that children face with the fast-paced school day – and the expectation to slot back into that post-pandemic.

Katie takes pride in the fact that young people lose themselves when they learn and practice modern calligraphy, as well as the fact they are free to put their own spin on it and let their personalities shine.

Another of Katie’s proudest achievements is being a role model to her 10 and 13-year-old daughters. She is proud to have shown them that women can do anything, including being creative and carving a business out of it.

2025 is already an exciting year for Bluebell Lettering as Katie has been chosen as an ambassador for one of her favourite stationery brands, Tombow. She looks forward to working with them on her social media platforms.

For more information on Bluebell Lettering, visit the business’ website here.