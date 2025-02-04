Meet the dedicated radio therapist running a natural and safe aesthetics business in Northampton

Meet the dedicated radio therapist running an aesthetics business, with natural and safe procedures at the heart of what she does in Northampton.

Nova Aesthetics, located in Adnitt Road alongside food businesses Spread and Hample Hampers, is soon to celebrate six years since being founded by Olivia Byfield.

Olivia first launched her business alongside her job as a radio therapist in February 2019, and she moved into her current premises more than four years later in November 2023.

When asked why then was the right time to set up her business, Olivia told the Chronicle & Echo: “Alongside my radio therapy job, I wanted to do something different. I loved the natural side of aesthetics and knew there was a niche in the market.

“I followed doctors and nurses from America who did natural procedures and I thought I could definitely do that. I wanted to move away from the look in Northampton at the time.”

Nova Aesthetics offers filler, botox and skin treatments, including boosters, microneedling and chemical peels.

Olivia continued: “People come to me for the natural aesthetic look. Botox and skin treatments are my most popular. I do filler but try to stay away from the big look. Skin is key.”

As well as offering aesthetics, Olivia is joined by her sister Scarlett Byfield who operates under Nova Makeup.

Scarlett joined Olivia four years ago and they work in the same room on weekends. Scarlett shares the same value of embracing natural beauty, and she is particularly passionate about bridal makeup.

Olivia first qualified as a radio therapist back in 2017 and it was learning about ethics that inspired her to set up her business.

“There is a debate about non-medics in the industry but the biggest thing is safe practice,” said Olivia. “It comes down to the ethics of the patient, their desired look, and what is the right thing to do. We go through a long consultation process.”

Being a radio therapist can often be difficult for Olivia as she treats cancer patients, so helping people feel good with her aesthetic treatments goes hand-in-hand.

When asked what she believes her clients like most about Nova Aesthetics, the business owner said: “My honesty. I have had a lot of clients come to me after I was honest with others about not needing things done.

“I never do any treatment that doesn’t need doing, and it’s because of that my reputation is good. They also trust me as a medic and see me as safe hands.”

Though Olivia is proud of her work as a radio therapist and in growing Nova Aesthetics to where it is today, she said her proudest achievement is her two sons. She fell pregnant within the first year of business, and had her second son 18 months later.

Looking to the rest of 2025, Olivia hopes to continue expanding Nova Aesthetics and ensuring her patients are just as happy with their results.

For more information on Nova Aesthetics, visit the business’ Facebook page here.