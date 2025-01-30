Meet the couple behind the collaborative space where a hair salon meets a fitness studio in Northampton

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Meet the couple behind an innovative and collaborative space in Northampton, where a hair salon meets a fitness studio and a health lounge.

Town Centre Talk - the latest updates from the town centre on new shops, closures, work on Market Square and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bright Collective, which opened in Henry Street around a year ago, was founded by Josh and Kate Brown as they felt there was a gap in the wellbeing market for something like this.

Though they opened to the public at the start of 2024, the pair shared it was a long process and a “real labour of love” to get the building ready for clients.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When asked to describe Bright Collective’s offering, Kate said: “It’s a collaborative space with a focus on bringing people together. It’s a community that prioritises looking after yourself.

Bright Collective, which opened in Henry Street around a year ago, was founded by Josh and Kate Brown as they felt there was a gap in the wellbeing market for something like this.

“What also makes the place special is the amazing group of people who work here. We work together and recommend each other’s services, as individual businesses have come together as a team. It is really supportive.”

The fitness classes currently span across spin, tai chi, pilates, and mum and baby sessions, but this is set to expand in 2025.

Prior to opening Bright Collective with his wife, Josh ran a personal training studio for six years. Having seen the relationships and community that can be built through fitness, Josh realised this is what people desired following the pandemic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“People wanting a calmer and relaxed vibe stems from Covid,” said Josh. “There’s been much more of a focus on community and people since then – and there was a gap when it came to mindset and general wellbeing. This was so needed.”

The fitness classes currently span across spin, tai chi, pilates, and mum and baby sessions, but this is set to expand in 2025.

With the business located in an industrial warehouse building, Kate says visitors do not expect the “calming, relaxing and aesthetic” space when they walk through the door.

Not only do the staff members love their work environment, but those who start by visiting the hair salon often become fitness clients and vice versa.

The “friendly and unique” feel is often praised, and the pay as you go element means there is no pressure on attending all the time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re growing the timetable steadily and organically,” said Kate, when asked their hopes for Bright Collective in 2025. “We didn’t want to run before we could walk.”

Not only do the staff members love their work environment, but those who start by visiting the hair salon often become fitness clients and vice versa.

More pilates and spin classes are soon to be introduced, as well as adding barre fitness to the line up.

With the popularity of mum and baby fitness, mum and baby pilates will also be making an appearance soon.

Kate and Josh’s biggest focus this year is creating a hub where mothers feel comfortable visiting and starting their post-natal health journey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With two sons, aged three and four with 15 months between them, Kate knew how it felt to have nowhere to go following birth to meet other parents and work on her fitness. “We want to be a place mums know they can turn to,” she concluded.

For more information on Bright Collective, visit the business’ Facebook page here.