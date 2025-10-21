Meet the couple behind Northamptonshire’s ‘gastro pub of the year’ who won first award in nearly a decade

Meet the couple behind Northamptonshire’s ‘gastro pub of the year’, who recently won their first award during almost a decade running the venue.

The Rose & Crown Bistro, located in Yardley Hastings, is a family-run business that prides itself on a varied menu, traditional service and friendly atmosphere.

The team were over the moon to be named ‘gastro pub of the year’ at last week’s Weetabix Northamptonshire Food & Drink Awards 2025/26.

The venue is described as a traditional pub in the picturesque village of Yardley Hastings, which is owned and managed by Kelvin and Claire Leaton.

Since they took over the business in 2016, they have been committed to capturing all the qualities of a classic English country pub.

Whether people visit for a drink or two, a casual meal with friends or family, or to celebrate an occasion, the team looks forward to welcoming new and familiar faces to The Rose & Crown Bistro.

The pub dates back to the 17th century and has retained its stone-flagged floors and beamed ceilings. It remains well-supported by locals as well as being a destination food pub.

The restaurant is divided into two sections, both described as the perfect setting to enjoy a meal, and the bistro menu features pub classics, monthly-changing specials, and sandwiches and snacks at lunchtimes.

Speaking to the Chronicle & Echo straight after their prestigious award win, Kelvin and Claire were amazed at their success and did not anticipate it.

The team were over the moon as they all bundled out the ceremony hall, cheering and congratulating one another, and Claire’s sister said the accolade was “so well deserved”.

The Rose & Crown has been nominated at the Weetabix Northamptonshire Food & Drink Awards for around the past five years, and the owners were asked how it feels to finally take home the top spot.

“It means everything,” said Claire. “You could see that when everyone was cheering.”

The team at The Rose & Crown has become a family since it was taken over by Kelvin and Claire in 2016. The business had been in the family before and nine years ago was the ideal time for the couple to take it on as their own.

When asked what people can expect if they pay the award-winning Rose & Crown a visit, Kelvin said: “A friendly welcome, great home-cooked food and a warm atmosphere.”

With their first award win under their belt, the pair encourage people to come and give their venue a try in Yardley Hastings.

For more information on The Rose & Crown, visit the award-winning venue’s website here.