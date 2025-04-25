Meet the cake and catering business owner who has shot to success over the past eight years

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Meet this cake and catering business owner who has shot to success over the past eight years since establishing her venture in Northampton.

Homemade By Victoria offers fresh and homemade private catering services for every customers’ needs – including afternoon teas, buffets, canapes and cakes for weddings, parties and any social gatherings.

The business was founded by Victoria Austin in January 2017, who previously worked as a chef and found it difficult to achieve the work-life balance she desired in her former role.

The 15-hour days no longer suited her and having just been named ‘young chef of the year’, this gave Victoria the confidence to set something up of her own – and Homemade By Victoria was born.

The founder was asked what her customers like most about the business, and what they praise about Homemade By Victoria.

When it comes to Victoria’s buffets, she prides herself on ensuring they are as homemade as possible. As she knows anyone can go and buy things from the supermarket freezers, the homemade aspect of what she does ensures she stands out from the rest.

Victoria’s bespoke cakes cater to all and she does her best to accommodate everyone's requests. The vast majority of customers are complimentary about her creations and the service provided.

“My biggest buffets are usually for wakes and funerals,” said Victoria. “This is a hard time for people and I try to make it as easy as possible for them.”

Victoria acknowledged that the pandemic was a difficult time for everyone, but admits it “took her business to the next level”.

She took the opportunity to offer doorstep deliveries and many people ordered afternoon teas and cupcakes for others to bring them closer during the uncertain times.

Victoria recently gave birth to her daughter and soon returned back to work. She is grateful for the flexibility of her business in enabling her to work with her daughter around.

The founder is also joined by her mother, who is a full-time employee after leaving her former role during the pandemic to help Victoria meet the rising demand. Victoria would one day love to see her daughter join the family-run business.

For more information on Homemade By Victoria, visit the business’ website here.