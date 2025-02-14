Meet the business owner who just opened her aesthetics clinic in the picturesque countryside

Katie Wheatley
By Katie Wheatley

Senior Reporter

Published 14th Feb 2025, 13:17 BST

Meet the business owner who recently took the leap to open her aesthetics clinic in the picturesque Northamptonshire countryside.

Jade Clarke founded Jade Clinic after having her first of two children and leaving behind her nine-to-five job to do something completely new.

Having started with eyebrow microblading eight years ago, it was more recently when Jade trained in a variety of aesthetics and skin treatments – with the aim of enhancing natural beauty rather than altering people’s appearance.

Jade prides herself on offering a professional, friendly and high-end experience, tailored to each client’s needs. She is committed to delivering safe and quality treatments using advanced techniques.

Her services span across blemish removal using advanced electrolysis, which is no longer offered by the NHS. This includes skin tags, age spots, moles, worts and verucas.

Jade also offers microblading, eyebrow waxing and lash enhancement – as well as clinical facials, such as dermaplaning and microneedling, and under-eye rejuvenation. Her injectable treatments include B12 and anti-wrinkle.

It was within the last couple of weeks when Jade moved to her new location at the Old Vicarage in Flore, in the hope that the tranquil environment will aid her clients’ relaxation.

As Jade knew the owners of the Airbnb location, it was a no-brainer to move into the peaceful and private space – which is clinical, professional and the right size for her needs.

The business owner is pleased to have built up a loyal customer base over the past eight years, with many who visit every month or two.

Jade said: “I’m always getting new clients because I offer natural enhancements and they trust me. My reviews show they trust my opinion, and I’m a perfectionist.”

Despite having only been open in her new location for a week when she spoke to the Chronicle & Echo, Jade had already received many compliments about her Flore clinic.

Many members of the village welcomed the new addition with open arms, and Jade has seen new clients visit already.

Looking to the rest of 2025, Jade’s focus is on building clientele for her new blemish removal treatments. As she has only recently completed her training, she wants to spread the word.

For more information on Jade Clinic, visit the business' website here.

