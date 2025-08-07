Meet the business owner of more than a decade behind Northamptonshire’s ‘best retailer’

Meet the well-renowned business owner of more than a decade who is the face of Northamptonshire’s “best retailer”.

Binkys Boutique, a women’s clothing shop located in Weedon Depot, was founded by Charlotte Newton-Harris back in 2012.

Charlotte ran the business alongside her day job for a few months before she was made redundant and decided to invest in herself by taking Binkys Boutique full-time.

This was a completely new venture, having worked for a plumbing and heating company previously, and it was initially set up after Charlotte had her first of two children.

The women’s fashion business sells clothing and accessories, but for many customers it is “so much more than that”. They love to take the opportunity to chat and catch up with Charlotte.

As well as their permanent premises in Weedon Depot, Binkys Boutique has retail spaces in Vintage Guru at the heart of Northampton town centre and That Pink Shop in Kettering.

Charlotte also enjoys taking the business on the road through pop-ups, such as at markets, fairs, other businesses and charity events for worthy causes.

When asked how the business has been received by the community since it launched more than a decade ago, Charlotte told the Chronicle & Echo: “It’s been amazing. I’m really lucky that I have some fiercely loyal customers who give massive support.

“They have seen my family grow and are invested in us. This isn’t a faceless business. They’ve seen us adapt and survive Covid.”

Long-standing customers saw the business’ growth from smaller premises in Kingsthorpe and Kings Heath, before expanding to a 2,500 square foot location at Weedon Depot three years ago.

“We love the location and there are so many businesses over here,” said Charlotte. “There’s everything you can think of, and we want Weedon Depot to be well-known too.”

Charlotte is often praised for being at the end of the phone for all customers, no matter what they are going through and when, and this is appreciated by her community.

This is one of the factors that contributed to Binkys Boutique being named best retailer at the Northants Life Awards 2025 – after the business came second last year and third the year before.

Charlotte said: “I don’t think it’s sunk in yet. People are really happy for us and I’m over the moon. Winning awards is a talking point and draws people over.

“It gets me posting on social media and getting my face out there, as I’m notorious for hiding away when we get busy.”

Looking to the future of Binkys Boutique, Charlotte looks forward to upcoming pop-ups – which you can find out more about on social media – and a clothes swap event in the pipeline with T’s Coffee.

For more information on Binkys Boutique, visit the business’ Facebook page here.