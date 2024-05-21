Meet the artist capturing Northampton’s most iconic buildings and landmarks in vibrant colours

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This artist is dedicated to “painting the town in colour” as she captures Northampton’s most iconic buildings and landmarks in vibrant ways.

Sophie Slade graduated from the University of Northampton four years ago with a first class degree in fine art, and launched her collection ‘Paint the Town in Colour’ shortly after.

This series of paintings captures Northampton in vibrant colours and Sophie finds the most magic in the atmospheric glow after the sun has set.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Town Centre Talk - the latest updates from the town centre on new shops, closures, work on Market Square and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sophie sells these paintings as prints, jigsaws and A6 cards under her business Sophie Slade Art, and she also works on commissions – often of homes, wedding venues, businesses and the occasional pet portrait.

Sophie Slade graduated four years ago with a first class degree in fine art, and launched her collection ‘Paint the Town in Colour’ shortly after.

It was during her GCSE studies when Sophie discovered this passion, at a time when she was introverted and enjoyed focusing on her artwork during and after the school day.

She knew that self employment was the way forward following her university studies, and was dedicated to finding a style that she could make a solid income from.

“I knew I wanted to use my love of colour that I found during university,” Sophie told the Chronicle & Echo. “There are so many nice places in Northampton that don’t get attention and I wanted to draw on the architecture.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The business founder shared the “absolutely amazing” response to Sophie Slade Art and was asked what she believes clients like most about her work.

Sophie sells her paintings as prints, jigsaws and A6 cards under her business Sophie Slade Art, and she also works on unique commissions.

“I make Northampton look nicer than the image people have in their minds,” she said. “They think of litter or the empty shops and I draw attention to the nice parts.”

Sophie sells her artwork online and across Northampton, including in Vintage Guru and the Northampton Museum and Art Gallery. Sales do equally as well both ways.

The founder’s proudest achievement since graduating from university and launching her business is running workshops from Saints Coffee in St Giles’ Street and in peoples’ homes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Once she built her confidence, Sophie began hosting her ‘Art Jam’ workshops – which consist of an evening of painting and drinking cocktails in a chilled environment with no pressure to create a masterpiece.

Sophie sells her artwork online and across Northampton, including in Vintage Guru and the Northampton Museum and Art Gallery.

“It’s allowing adults the experience with my guidance,” she said. “I also offer wellbeing events for businesses and teach staff members to paint, and workshops for any occasion in the social calendar.”

Though Sophie is pleased with the response her business has received, she says the biggest challenge is “riding out the quiet waves” and not getting too ahead of herself when she goes through a busy period. It is all about balance for this business owner.

Looking to the future, Sophie hopes to continue taking inspiration from Northampton buildings and push the commissions side of Sophie Slade Art.