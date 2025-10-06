Meet the aesthetics business owner advocating for safe treatments by medical professionals

Meet the aesthetics business owner advocating for clients to opt for safe treatments administered by experienced medical professionals.

Aesthetics by Prity, founded by Prity Patel, opened inside McMahon & Co Hairdressing on Wellingborough Road this summer.

The business specialises in clinical aesthetics and Prity has a medical background in pharmaceuticals, having previously ran her own pharmacy in Bedfordshire.

Though she still works in the pharmacy industry a few days a week, Prity’s focus is now on growing her aesthetics business in Northampton – which is a new area for her.

“It all fell naturally with my interest in skincare and health at the pharmacy,” Prity told the Chronicle & Echo. “With my medical background, I did my aesthetics training and combined them both together.

“Now was a good time as there is news out there about botched treatments. I want to position myself as a safe aesthetics practitioner and encourage clients to do their research, rather than going for the cheapest product or treatment.”

Prity is passionate about clients looking into what their practitioner is using, prescribing and what they are being injected with, as these are medical procedures as well as beauty treatments.

Prity prides herself on offering a safe and comfortable space for clients to ask as many questions as they like, and the founder has a passion for safety and bespokeness.

The business specialises in skin treatments for natural results that enhance existing beauty, such as anti-wrinkle injections, dermal fillers for volume restoration as people age, chemical peels, skin treatments and prescription medications.

When asked what feedback she has received since opening in Northampton, Prity said: “People say it is really good to have a medical professional operating here and that my consultation process is really thorough.

“They feel well-informed and not pressured to have the treatment there and then. It’s important they think about what has been discussed and make an informed decision.”

It is Prity’s background as a medical professional and in-depth consultations that she believes set her apart from others in the industry.

Prity hopes to continue growing the business, with the long-term goal of one day having her own clinic space.

Most importantly, she wants to get the word out about the importance of safe aesthetics treatments and what clients should look for when doing their research on practitioners.

As the UK continues to lobby for regulations in the aesthetics industry, Prity says it is “really important” to have these conversations until any rules are passed through.

For more information on Aesthetics by Prity, visit the business’ website here.