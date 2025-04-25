Meet the 22-year-old fitness business founder who has introduced saunas and ice baths to his offering

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Meet the 22-year-old fitness and wellness business founder who has recently introduced saunas and ice baths to his offering across Northamptonshire.

Finley Chudley is a qualified fitness instructor and set up Warrior Training & Wellness back in 2019, which began by providing personal training outside to create a unique experience.

The 22-year-old realised the importance of the recovery side of fitness, which saw him introduce saunas and ice baths more than half-a-decade after the launch of the business.

Finley offers personal training at an outdoor woodland facility in Hannington, which is where his sauna and ice bath treatments are available from – as well as being mobile.

The founder also encourages and offers wild swimming as part of his wellness programme, and meditation and breathwork as a coach himself.

“I’d always wanted to have my own business since I was young,” Finley told the Chronicle & Echo. “I qualified as a fitness instructor when I was 17 and I’ve been offering training since then.

“I wanted to make the fitness industry more holistic, accessible and appealing to people who do not enjoy the traditional gym environment. I’ve had a really good response, people love it.”

Finley spoke of the benefits of including saunas and ice baths into a fitness recovery regime, which include improving circulation, heart health, muscle recovery and minimising mental health struggles.

It took three months for a horse trailer to be converted into Finley’s mobile sauna, which he took to its first event at the start of April.

The services received a “really good response” from those who are frequent users of saunas and ice baths and those who had never done it before.

Many did not expect to see Warrior Training & Wellness at the event and requested that Finley attend more across the county – which he intends to do.

As well as offering his services at more gyms and events moving forward, Finley hopes to grow the business and purchase another converted sauna trailer.