Meet the 16-year-old budding entrepreneur who is establishing himself as a reliable car valeter in Northampton

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Meet the 16-year-old budding entrepreneur who has worked hard to establish himself as a reliable car valeter and detailer in Northampton.

Town Centre Talk - the latest updates from the town centre on new shops, closures, work on Market Square and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jack Ballard founded ‘That Car Washing Guy’ in April 2023, and he has since washed more than 500 cars and had many returning customers.

He washed 416 cars in 2024 alone, which was his first full year in the valeting trade, and recently took to social media to thank his loyal customers for their support in growing his business.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jack posted about his new venture on social media for the first time when he was just 14 years old. The post was published on a Wednesday and he completed his first job two days later on Friday.

Jack Ballard founded ‘That Car Washing Guy’ in April 2023, and he has since washed more than 500 cars and had many returning customers.

Jack’s father David Ballard shared that he had spoken about the idea of earning his own money from the age of 11, as he wanted more than the pocket money he was being given by family.

Having always had a love for cars in particular, it came as no surprise to David and the rest of Jack’s family that he wanted to launch That Car Washing Guy.

The 16-year-old manages his venture alongside his studies, and works in the evenings and on weekends to make it a success.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That Car Washing Guy is primarily run from Jack’s family home, and he has built an online presence on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok to continue growing his client base.

Jack washed 416 cars in 2024 alone, which was his first full year in the valeting trade.

David described his son as “disciplined” and believes this has contributed to the high levels of success he has seen since April 2023.

Jack takes pride in sharing pictures and videos of his work to social media, and many customers recommend the 16-year-old to others they know. His first customer is still a regular 20 months on and has their car cleaned every couple of weeks.

“Jack’s confidence knows no bounds,” said David, who shared that Jack has washed some luxury cars simply by approaching the driver, introducing himself and explaining what he does.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jack is always looking for ways he can expand his offering and one day hopes to add more services. When he has learnt how to drive and has his own vehicle, he also hopes to make the business mobile.

For more information on That Car Washing Guy, visit the business’ Facebook page here.