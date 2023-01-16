The team at More Driver Solutions turned out in their best for a fantastic evening at the Northamptonshire Logistics Awards. The event was held last Friday at The Park Inn, Northampton, with their events team and the award organisers putting together a fantastic occasion.

The awards were created to celebrate the success of everyone who works in this key sector in the county, bringing together that celebration into one event.

More Driver Solutions was a Finalist for Logistics Temp Agency of the Year sponsored by C BUTT Ltd, losing out to Encore Personnel on the night.

MDS Directors Emily Cooper (L) and Nicola Tilley (R)

After the awards, MDS Directors Nicola Tilley and Emily Cooper offered their commendation. Nicola said: ‘It’s great to see that agencies are being recognised as partners and not just suppliers. We are looking forward to being part of the awards next year. Thanks to all involved,’ while Emily commented ‘We had an excellent evening at the awards and thanks to the Northampton Logistic Awards team for providing another fantastic event celebrating the county’s contributions to the sector.’