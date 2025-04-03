McDonald's in busy part of Northampton REOPENS following three-week makeover

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A McDonald’s restaurant in a busy part of Northampton has reopened after a three-week makeover.

McDonald’s in Sixfields has reopened following a ‘Convenience of the Future’ redesign, which led to its closure in mid-March.

Perry Akhtar, the franchisee who owns the Sixfields location and operates nine other McDonald’s restaurants in Northampton, said: “I’m proud to reinvest in our Northampton Sixfields restaurant. The dining area is more contemporary, and we now have separate facilities for our dine-in customers and our couriers for a better experience for everyone.

"It’s exciting to see the fresh new look and feel of our Sixfields restaurant, and I’m confident the changes will not only benefit our customers but also our restaurant team, as this will help make their jobs a little easier.”

A McDonald's spokesman said: “With consumers increasingly looking for greater speed, efficiency, and choice when ordering their food, McDonald’s ambitious ‘Convenience of the Future’ restaurant revamp programme will combine a new restaurant layout with the latest technology to create a more seamless and enjoyable experience.

“With dedicated areas for different ways to order, along with the removal of the front counter, the revamp will offer a more efficient ordering process and leave customers with more space to enjoy their meal.

"While walk-in and Drive Thru remain core to how customers order, the redesign of McDonald’s kitchen and dining areas will better integrate digital sales channels, the McDonald’s App, and make smarter use of space to enhance the dine-in experience.

“Improvements have been made for restaurant crew with a redesigned crew room, creating a more relaxing and comfortable space for them to take a well-deserved break.”