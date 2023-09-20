Mayor and Mayoress of Northampton to visit new heat pump centre

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Daikin Sustainable Home Centre, located at Unit 23, Gambrel Road West Gate Industrial Estate, Northampton, is being launched by Plumbco, a family-run independent plumbers merchants with 30 years’ experience in supplying bathrooms, kitchens and all plumbing and heating goods.

The official launch event runs from 10:00am – 2:00pm on Wednesday 27th September and is open to anyone, from homeowners to trade professionals such as housebuilders, merchants and heating installers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Attending on the day and cutting the ribbon at 11:00am to officially open the centre, will be Cllr Stephen Hibbert, Mayor of Northampton, and Liz Cox Mayoress of Northampton. Visitors will be able to look around, meet experts from Plumbco and Daikin UK, and experience the latest Daikin heat pump technology.

Town Centre Talk - the latest updates from the town centre on new shops, closures, work on Market Square and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Plumbco

As well as providing a hub for homeowners to learn about renewable heating and for installers to bring their customers, the Daikin Sustainable Home Centre will house a heat pump training centre. This will help plumbing and heating installers diversify into renewable heating solutions and ensure the long-term competitiveness of their businesses, as fossil fuel boilers are phased out.

A full hog roast, alongside some tasty vegetable snacks will be served on the day.

Ben Mclaren, Branch Manager at Plumbco - Northampton, commented: “Opening this new Sustainable Home Centre is a significant milestone for our business and the local community. As a trusted independent plumbing and heating merchant that puts customer service first, adding Daikin’s renewable technology to our portfolio of products and expertise will increase what we can offer our customers while developing the renewable energy market in Northamptonshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re looking forward to seeing lots of friendly faces on the big day, and we’re thrilled to have the Mayor and Mayoress of Northampton join us to celebrate this next step in our journey to help our community become more sustainable.

“With our local expert advice in all areas of plumbing and heating, and Daikin’s market-leading product range, there will be something for everyone, both at the launch event and in the future.”

The new centre will be a place for homeowners to familiarise themselves with air source heat pump technology, and to sit down with an expert to discuss the best heating and cooling solutions for their home.

Iain Bevan, Commercial Manager - Heating & Renewables at Daikin UK, added: “It’s important that homeowners who want to go green can easily access expert advice and guidance, helping them find the best solution for their household’s heating and hot water needs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Heat pumps have huge potential to reduce energy usage and bills in the home. Over its 15-year lifespan*, switching from a fossil fuel boiler to an air source heat pump can save homeowners more than £3,000 when compared to a gas boiler, more than £6000 compared with oil and more than £9,000 compared to LPG.

“We’re delighted to have partnered with Plumbco to open a Daikin Sustainable Home Centre. It will give heating professionals and homeowners a place to explore and discuss heat pump technology and the significant cost and energy savings they offer in person.

“With extensive funding available through the Boiler Upgrade Scheme there’s never been a better time for homeowners to make green energy efficiency improvements.”

To register your attendance, please email [email protected] and to learn more about Plumbco, check out their website.