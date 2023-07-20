News you can trust since 1931
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Ben Wallace to step down as defence secretary
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76

Mayor and Mayoress make a special appearance at Fastsigns Northampton's official launch

On Thursday 8 June, Cllr Stephen Hibbert and Liz Cox, newly appointed mayor and mayoress of Northampton, commemorated the official launch of FASTSIGNS Northampton with a special appearance and a speech.
By Willliam McManusContributor
Published 20th Jul 2023, 16:29 BST- 1 min read

Laide and Tunde Sodipo, FASTSIGNS Northampton owners, were thrilled to host the Official launch event of their Signage Specialist business, located just off Bunting Road in Northampton, on 8th June 2023. The event aimed to introduce FASTSIGNS to the wider business and local community of Northampton.

The event, attended by the Mayor and Mayoress of Northampton, Members of the FASTSIGNS International Support Team, including managing director, John Davies, franchisees from the FASTSIGNS network and members of the local business community, featured an in-depth tour of the facilities and a demonstration of FASTSIGNS Northampton's signage capabilities.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The team, made up of 5, specialises in all aspects of sign creation from content development consultations and graphic design, to sign installation and surveying.

Ellie Sayers, Laide Sodipo, Stephen Hibbert, Liz Cox, Tunde Sodipo, Tim Hayes and John OluwatosinEllie Sayers, Laide Sodipo, Stephen Hibbert, Liz Cox, Tunde Sodipo, Tim Hayes and John Oluwatosin
Ellie Sayers, Laide Sodipo, Stephen Hibbert, Liz Cox, Tunde Sodipo, Tim Hayes and John Oluwatosin
Most Popular

For more information on FASTSIGNS Northampton, visit https://www.fastsigns.co.uk/northampton

Related topics:NorthamptonMayorMayoress