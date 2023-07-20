Mayor and Mayoress make a special appearance at Fastsigns Northampton's official launch

Laide and Tunde Sodipo, FASTSIGNS Northampton owners, were thrilled to host the Official launch event of their Signage Specialist business, located just off Bunting Road in Northampton, on 8th June 2023. The event aimed to introduce FASTSIGNS to the wider business and local community of Northampton.

The event, attended by the Mayor and Mayoress of Northampton, Members of the FASTSIGNS International Support Team, including managing director, John Davies, franchisees from the FASTSIGNS network and members of the local business community, featured an in-depth tour of the facilities and a demonstration of FASTSIGNS Northampton's signage capabilities.

The team, made up of 5, specialises in all aspects of sign creation from content development consultations and graphic design, to sign installation and surveying.

Ellie Sayers, Laide Sodipo, Stephen Hibbert, Liz Cox, Tunde Sodipo, Tim Hayes and John Oluwatosin