Mawsley Community Celebrates Success as Parish Council Supports New School Bus Service

In an inspiring show of community spirit, Mawsley residents have achieved a significant milestone in their quest for a reliable and affordable school bus service. The Mawsley Parish Council has agreed to make a generous one-off donation of £750 to support the establishment of this community-led initiative. This achievement not only benefits local families but also showcases the potential for creating essential public transport services for future generations in rural areas.

The proposed school bus service, numbered 80P, aims to connect Mawsley with key destinations, including Overstone Gate, Weston Favell Centre, Billing Road (for School for Boys and the General Hospital), and Northampton. The service will offer an express route, providing a convenient and cost-effective means of transportation for students. CommMiniBus, the non-profit bus operator leading the project, is ensuring the single fare for this service is capped at £2 until the end of October 2023 and £2.5 from November.

Support for this initiative was palpable during the recent meeting, with parents in attendance expressing their enthusiasm and commitment to the proposed bus route. Encouragingly, parents from neighboring villages also expressed their intention to drop off their children at the bus stops to utilise this much-needed service.

CommMiniBus runs minibus services for rural communities in Northants

Tom Sanders, representing the Mawsley Bus Users Group, commented, "This proposal is a fundamental acknowledgement of our community's need for affordable public transport. It opens the door to future expansion, allowing for student travel and commuter services to employment opportunities. This initiative deserves our support."

Ka Chun Li, Director of CommMiniBus, shared his excitement for the project, stating, "We are eager to contribute to this meaningful endeavor and explore alternative models for running rural transport services that respond to the needs of our communities. Currently, we operate minibuses, but we are taking a step further by introducing a full-size single-decker bus on the route, which we believe is more suitable for the nature of the commuter service.

“By doing so, we can not only keep the fare low and eliminate unnecessary car journeys but also widen the choice of schools and colleges for students in Mawsley. Young people will also be able to access employment opportunities at Weston Favell Centre and Northampton Town. Additionally, we hope that this project sets a precedent for similar initiatives in other rural areas lacking adequate transport services, particularly for the younger generation."

Leanne Hanson, a resident of Mawsley village, expressed her enthusiasm for the new school bus service, stating, "As residents of the village, we believe this service will have a positive impact on our community. It will benefit residents and their families by reducing traffic congestion and providing sustainable transport options in line with greener targets. We hope that as the service establishes itself and the demand grows within the community, it can evolve to meet our needs throughout the year. Conversations amongst residents have sparked the hope that the service will eventually expand from term-time only timetables to a wider, more comprehensive service, similar to other established commercially run routes."

The new route, 80P, will provide a fast connection to Northampton town

The sentiments shared by Leanne reflect the anticipation and excitement within the community for the positive changes the school bus service will bring. As the initiative takes off, the potential for long-term growth and expanded transportation options offers a promising prospect for the village and its residents.