Mature drivers success passing Advanced Driving Test

Mature drivers, Elaine and Phil Doughty, who also happen to be husband and wife, have passed their Advanced Driving Tests within hours of each other!

Phil and Elaine Doughty (both 68) undertook a free hints and tips drive offered by Northampton Advanced Motorists at the Northants Safer Roads Alliance’s Mature Driver Roadshow. Both decided they then wanted to take the advanced driving test so have been undergoing drives with Northampton Advanced Motorists observer and Chair, Steve Groves.

Once both were deemed to be at advanced level, their Advanced Tests were requested. Not only did the two tests come through for the same day, but they were also back to back with the same examiner.

Phil commented “We attended the Mature Driver Roadshow as it sounded interesting and aimed at our age group. We then decided to take the Advanced Driving Course because as grandparents we wanted to make sure we were safe driving our precious grandchildren”.

Elain and Phil with Steve Groves (Northampton Advanced Motorists Chair)

Elaine added “Steve put us at our ease during the driving sessions. We are more confident now, more aware of other road users and road signs”

Steve Groves, their mentor said “It was a pleasure to work with Elaine and Phil as their observer/trainer. To see their progress in observation and road safety skills throughout the drives we had, and the end result of achieving their test passes is something I admire. Their success helps achieve our aim of safer roads for all”

A massive congratulations to Elaine and Phil on this excellent achievement which all stemmed from attending a NSRA Mature Driver RoadShow.

