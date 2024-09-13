Mattressman’s Northampton Store is set to undergo a £50,000 refurbishment and rebrand

Based on Nene Valley Retail Park, in addition to a new look, the store will feature a range of new products from the biggest suppliers of sleep in the industry such as Silentnight, Hypnos, Rest Assured and Relyon as well as exclusive brands, ensuring a greater selection for the customer.

Celebrating its 20th anniversary, Mattressman has updated its logo, bringing its 20-year journey to life. Not only does the store have a new look, but the company’s emphasis on a great night’s sleep for its customers has been at the heart of the rebrand and will be felt throughout the in-store and online experience.

The store will be closed between the 16th and 20th September to prepare the finishing touches, with a grand reveal launch date of 21st September. As part of the refurbishment, the store will continue to cater to all budgets. There will also be interactive elements so customers can see the company’s whole range of products, beyond what’s just in-store.

Recently, as part of their improved services, Mattressman partnered with the charity Furnishing Futures to provide new beds and mattresses to women and children fleeing domestic violence. They are also expanding their aftersale services with a 60-night sleep trial option and free next working day delivery on any in-stock purchase over £45 ordered before 4pm. Offering prices that are noticeably lower than many of their competitors and with quicker delivery times, every customer can choose a mattress that meets their sleeping and comfort requirements and have it delivered on a day convenient for them.

Hypnos showroom inside Mattressman

Managing Director Andrew Kerry explained: ‘We felt it was the right time to update the store's aesthetic to better align with the company’s image and values. This new look is the final piece of the puzzle for us alongside our product range, the in-store experience, free delivery, expert staff and amazing customer service. There's no doubt that we will be the market leaders across the nation for the next 20 years and can’t wait for our customers to experience it.”

From starting out in the market town of North Walsham in 2004, Managing Director Andrew Kerry has steered the company from strength to strength over the last two decades. Mattressman employs more than 100 people, owns nine stores across the East of England and stocks a wide range of mattresses, bed frames, divans and bedding.

For the year ending 31 March 2024, the company saw a significant 11.1% increase in total sales, rising from £22.4 million in 2023 to £24.9 million. The latest figures underscore Mattressman's continued success as a leading provider of mattresses, beds and all things sleep.