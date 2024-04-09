Marty’s Virgin Bloody Mary wins silver medal at World Alcohol Free Awards

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Market Harborough based, Marty’s Virgin Bloody Mary has been named among the top alcohol-free drink producers globally this year, picking up a highly prized silver medal for its umami forward, spicy Virgin Bloody Mary.

Distinctively savoury, made with sun ripened tomatoes, natural sugars and gut loving apple cider vinegar, Marty’s vegan and gloop free Virgin Bloody Mary was one of 255 products to receive a Medal in 2024 (which is only 55% of the total products entered).

Established by former Michelin-starred drinks buyer and non-alcoholic specialist, Chrissie Parkinson and respected drinks writer and editor Chris Losh in 2022, The World Alcohol-Free Awards is in its second year and has quickly grown to become the largest alcohol-free drinks competition in the world.

The World Alcohol-Free Awards focuses on products with alcohol levels of 0.5% ABV or below. This year 450 entries were received from 21 countries and judged by eminent non-alcoholic specialist tasters from seven different countries across Europe, North America and the UK.

Paula Raubenheimer from Marty’s Virgin Bloody Mary commented: “Being recognised means so much to independent producers. We are honoured that our Spicy Virgin Bloody Mary has received a stamp of approval from the largest alcohol-free drinks competition in the world.”

Each medal winning entry was tasted up to 12 times by the judges, who awarded a total of 58 Golds, 87 Silvers, and 110 Bronze medals.

“Our Mild variant received a Double Gold at the international Aurora Awards and a Great Taste Award in 2023 and we are so proud to be adding a World Alcohol-Free medal of honour to our list of achievements.” Added Paula Raubenheimer, Marty’s Co-Founder.

The Marty’s Virgin Bloody Mary beverages are available for purchase online from the Marty’s Website or Amazon. Marty’s is also available locally from cafes and retailers including Two Old Goats, Bowden Stores, Weltons, The Village, Stoughton Grange and Café Ventoux.