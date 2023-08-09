News you can trust since 1931
Marty’s Spiced Tomato Juice wins Great Taste Award

Local Market Harborough beverage company, Marty’s Virgin Bloody Mary has been awarded one of the world’s most coveted food and drink awards.
By Paula RaubenheimerContributor
Published 9th Aug 2023, 09:04 BST- 1 min read

Market Harborough based, Marty’s Virgin Bloody Mary has been named among the top food and drink producers globally this year, picking up a highly prized Great Taste award for its popular Spiced Tomato Juice.

More than 14,000 products went through the competition’s rigorous blind judging process and Marty’s Spiced Tomato Juice was described as “simply delicious” by judges.

Sugar free, vegan and made with only sun ripened tomatoes, apple cider vinegar, apple juice, salt and spices, Marty’s Spiced Tomato Juice was one of 5,904 products to receive a Great Taste award in 2023 (which is only 41.6% of the total products entered).

Marty's Spiced Tomato JuicesMarty's Spiced Tomato Juices
Paula Raubenheimer from Marty’s Virgin Bloody Mary commented: “Being recognised with an award as noteworthy as a Great Taste Award means so much to independent producers. Great Taste is one of the most recognised accolades for taste and quality in the food and drink industry, we are honoured to have their stamp of approval on our product.”

“Having just received a Double Gold at the international Aurora Awards in July, we are so proud to be adding the prestigious black and gold Great Taste badge of honour to our list of achievements.” Added Paula Raubenheimer, Marty’s Co-Founder.

The Marty’s Virgin Bloody Mary beverages are available on Amazon and locally in Northamptonshire from cafes and retailers including Park Bistro at Brixworth Country Park, Smiths Farm Shop and the Braybrooke Swan. They can also be bought from these independent stores in Market Harborough: Two Old Goats, Bowden Stores, Weltons, Langton Nursery and The Village.

