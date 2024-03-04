Married graduates unlock success with clinic in the ‘star and key’ of the Indian Ocean

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Graduates who met and married during their degrees are striding toward providing much-needed healthcare on a beautiful island.

Zahra Chouthy is a Podiatry graduate and has returned to her home of Mauritius with husband Usama Anwar and baby daughter; they have recently opened their own lower limb health clinic.

Usama starts the family’s story: “I came to University of Northampton in 2018 as a student from Pakistan to study Accounting and Finance. It’s also where I met Zahra by chance in a Northampton shop shortly after we started our courses.

Usama and Zahra outside their Podiatry For All clinic

“Zahra was with a group of people, so it was difficult to talk, but I kept seeing her around campus until the pandemic meant she had to go home to her family. When she returned, I plucked up the courage to ask her out.”

The couple married in 2021, and a daughter – Isbah – followed in 2022, just two months before they graduated.

But events outside the happy family’s control were to throw a spanner in the works – the Cost of Living crisis heralded a break from their ‘home from home’.

Usama continues: “We decided to leave the UK due to the economic situation and move to Mauritius, in February 2023. It wasn’t what I’d call a comfortable move. Firstly, we needed to take flights that were more than 20 hours. As you can imagine, with a five-month-old in tow, this was not an easy task!

“I had never been to Mauritius before, but it wasn’t difficult to adjust as everyone understood English, although the most common languages on the island are French and Creole. At the beginning I worked from home for the firm I used to work for in the UK and Zahra was a Podiatrist at a private clinic. Then we had an idea to do something better.”

With Changemaking zeal, Zahra and Usama decided to set up their own clinic to bring good foot healthcare a step closer to the people of Curepipe town, with Zahra as the podiatry experts and Usama ensuring the clinic’s books balance.

The Clinic – Podiatry For All – is now open, and trade has been brisk, as Zahra explains: “Mauritius is a small island, but people are not always aware of the importance of good foot health and how a podiatrist can help them. Diabetes is a common complaint, and if ulcerated feet and legs are untreated, it can lead to amputations. In Mauritius, around 500 amputations are carried out every year, but 85% of them are preventable.

“As well as providing podiatry services, we have hired a physiotherapist and a GP. I’m treating about half a dozen patients each day and combine this with treating other patients at Wellkin Hospital, the biggest in Mauritius.

“The feedback has been amazing. Curepipe is in the centre of the country so people find it convenient to travel here. I’m fully booked for weeks ahead, which shows how desperately podiatric care is needed.”

Usama is also busy juggling two jobs as he is also the head of finance at a big furniture supplier. He looks back on his time at the University: “It was a bit of a crazy journey for us while at University, but I really enjoyed my time studying in Northampton and will always cherish it. I was part of the Students’ Union, the Changemaker Hub, and the varsity hockey team so I had a good time. I can’t wait to come back to the town someday and see the University, hopefully soon.”

Zahra concludes: “Studying Podiatry at Northampton was one of the best decisions; I don’t think I would have been prepared like this anywhere else. The placements helped me understand how different places function, which is a huge help if you are going to set up your own business.

