Marathon trio run in memory of inspirational mum and dad from Daventry who both lost battles with cancer

Kevin and Susan Jones.

Susan Jones died from breast cancer in 2016, followed by husband Kevin from pancreatic cancer in 2018.

Their children Megan and Ben are now raising money in memory of their 'inspirational' parents who they miss so much.

They are taking part in the Virgin London Marathon on October 3, joined by son-in-law Matthew Finch, to raise money for three separate breast cancer charities.

Megan, who is supporting Breast Cancer Now.

Megan said: "My amazing mum sadly passed away from secondary breast cancer in November 2016 after five years of keeping this horrible disease at bay. She wasn't just my mum, but my best friend and inspiration, who we miss every day."

She said the challenge is also in memory of her dad.

Megan, who is raising money for Breast Cancer Now, added: "Dad's short battle was roughly nine weeks before this horrible disease stole him from us too."

Brother Ben is raising money for Against Breast Cancer.

Matthew Finch, who is running for Coppafeel!

He told this newspaper: "Mum was originally diagnosed with breast cancer in 2003 aged just 42 years old. She received all the relevant treatment and was given the all clear.

"In 2010, mum developed a severe cough along with other symptoms and was diagnosed with secondary breast cancer. It had developed in her lungs, liver and spine. Later this also progressed to her breast again and lymph nodes."

He said his mother fought a brave battle with the disease.

Ben added: "Mum received various forms of chemotherapy and medication along with other procedures, including surgery after being nearly paralysed from the neck down from finding an abscess on her spinal cord during October 2015.

Ben Jones who is running for Against Breast Cancer.

"She later started a more aggressive form of chemotherapy due to the ever-changing cancer in her body. Along with this, she developed issues with her breathing and liver functions which unfortunately meant she was not as mobile."

The family said through all her struggles, Susan's strength, courage and spirit always shone through.

She passed away in November 2016.

Ben said: "After dealing with this, in October 2018 my inspirational dad was diagnosed with Pancreatic Cancer, Stage 4. It was was aggressive and nine weeks later he sadly passed away.

"This is why I'm running the London Marathon; for these amazing people who weren’t just my mum and dad, but my best friends and inspiration.

The couple's son-in-law Matthew Finch has wanted to take part in the marathon for 13 years.

He said: "I'll be raising money for Coppafeel! The charity is the first breast cancer charity in the UK to solely create awareness among young people, with the aim of instilling the knowledge and tools they need to get to know their bodies.