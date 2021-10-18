Manufacturer bags deal with leading practice to give patients the ‘ultimate’ contact lens welcome kit

Brian Tompkins, Gary Daniels and Dr Keyur Patel

Contact lens patients at an award-winning optometry practice are being given the “the perfect package” to help them look after their lenses thanks to a partnership with a leading manufacturer.

Tompkins Knight & Son Optometrists in Northampton has teamed up with eye care solutions company Avizor to commission specially designed zip-up bags containing everything a patient needs to ensure happy and healthy contact lens wear.

All new contact lens patients receive the washbag-style kit containing their lenses as well as bottles of Avizor’s Unica Sensitive solution and easy-to-understand leaflets outlining how to safely wear contact lenses.

Brian Tompkins, director of Tompkins Knight & Son, said: “We want our patients to love their lenses. By presenting the lenses to them in a luxury bag with a high-quality product and clear and concise information on how and when to wear them, we are giving them the perfect package.”

The collaboration aims to enhance the patient experience and minimise drop-out rates among contact lens patients, while encouraging safe contact lens wear.