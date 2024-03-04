Manager of ‘vital voluntary’ service reaches final of Northants Inspirational Women Awards

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Dawn Wright, who is the Voluntary Services Manager, and has worked at the mental health charity for nearly eight years has been shortlisted for the awards.

Now in its 12th year, the prestigious awards programme recognises women that inspire inclusion in businesses and communities across West Northamptonshire and have a “positive and inspirational impact” in their communities and workplaces.

The winners will be announced at the International Women’s Day event, taking place at the Guildhall, St Giles Square, Northampton on Saturday, March 9, 2024.

Dawn has more than doubled the number of volunteers at St Andrew's Healthcare since taking over.

The event will include a jam-packed programme of workshops, performances and stands from a variety of partners/Forum members and is open to everyone to attend from 11am to 3pm. Dawn has spent most of her working life working in the charity sector in Northamptonshire as before moving to St Andrew’s she had been CEO at the young person’s mental health charity The Lowdown. There her work was varied and she also founded the countywide Out There LGBTQ Youth, Adult and Parent/Carers support groups. Under her leadership at St Andrew’s, the number of volunteers has more than doubled and the charity now has more than 300 people who come and help out, visiting patients and supporting events across the three hospital sites.

Councillor David Smith, WNC’s Cabinet Member for Community Safety and Engagement, and Regulatory Services, said: “We are lucky to have so many women playing vital roles in our communities and workplaces across West Northants, and this award gives us the opportunity to congratulate them on their achievements and say thank you.”

St Andrew’s volunteer Tom Cooney said: “Without Dawn, being a volunteer wouldn’t be as rewarding as it is.”

Dawn’s colleague Camilla Moshoeshoe, who has worked closely with her for several years, added: “Dawn is a wonderfully kind and caring person and boss who has a deep humility for all our patients here at St Andrew’s.